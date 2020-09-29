Dwyane Johnson Movies: Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films of The Rock That You Should Watch Now

At first, no one thought that Dwayne Johnson's movies could make it to the top of the highest-grossing films ever.

From wrestling inside the WWE ring for eight years, Johnson shifted to a whole new different career and entered Hollywood.

Such a sudden change caused doubt to some fans, especially when they were used to seeing The Rock do death-defying grapples and moves.

However, Johnson proved that he could be more than what people think he is, eventually becoming the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

In 2019, Forbes declared him the highest-paid actor globally after making $89.4 million from June 2018 to June 2019. The amount was a massive addition to his $320 million net worth.

"It has to be audience first. What does the audience want, and what is the best scenario that we can create that will send them home happy?" Johnson told Forbes in 2018.

Indeed, The Rock has always been a crowd-favorite, which is why his movies earned millions tpo billions of dollars in revenue.

As of 2020, the 48-year-old actor has approximately starred in at least 48 movies already. With that said, we listed the his three highest-grossing films that you should watch again and again.

Furious 7 ($1.5 Billion)

The No.1 among all Dwayne Johnson movies, the 2015 James-Wan directed film secured the top spot on the list after garnering $1.5 billion gross sales.

Johnson reportedly took home $15 million for playing the role of Luke Hobbs, a former Diplomatic Security Service agent.

Aside from The Rock, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson, among others, also starred in the film.

The movie follows the story of Dominic Toretto, Brian O'Conner and the whole team who defeated international terrorist Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Since Owen's older brother, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), wants to seek revenge, the team failed to have normal lives.

Meanwhile, Hobbs offers to help Dom and company beat Deckard. But in return, they need to help him rescue a kidnapped computer hacker.

The movie became critically acclaimed immediately after its release. It also received awards from different award-giving bodies like Teen Choice Award and MTV Movie Awards.

The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 Billion)

The eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise also landed on the highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson movies ever.

Released in 2017, the "Fate of the Furious" literally received its fate as early as 2015 after the release of "Furious 7." It was also memorable for the whole team as it marked their first film without Paul Walker.

Its billion-dollar revenue pushed it to be Johnson's second highest-grossing film ever.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ($962 Million)

Dwayne Johnson movies are not just about action and thriller.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is the third installment of the "Jumanji" franchise. The film, released in the same year as the "Fate of the Furious," was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017 after earning $962 million.

A-list celebrities Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale joined Johnson in starring in the epic movie.

