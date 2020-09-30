3 Reasons Why You Should Watch ‘The Crown’ Season 4 on Netflix

"The Crown" is about to get big, as the historical drama series is set to welcome a number of iconic characters in the upcoming season.

The countdown began after Netflix USA dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated show last August. The 33-second teaser showed Queen Elizabeth II, played by award-winning actress Olivia Colman, riding a horse as she stepped out of the vicinity of Buckingham Palace.

"Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," Colman mentioned in the trailer.

Following this, the streaming giant announced via Twitter that the new season will debut on November 15 with additional members Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin.

More recently, Netflix USA teased fans with behind-the-scenes photos of two iconic characters that will be featured in the upcoming season.

Now, roll out the red carpet as we give you three more reasons why you shouldn't miss "The Crown" Season 4.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

One of the most remarkable yet controversial phases in the monarchy is when then-Lady Diana Spencer joined the British Royal Family.

Set in the late 70s and early 80s, Season 4 will delve into the story of the young Princess Diana, played by "Pennyworth" actress Emma Corrin and her budding romance with Prince Charles, portrayed by Josh O'Connor.

The upcoming season will also cover their nuptials, dubbed as "the Wedding of the Century," and their 1983 tour to Australia and New Zealand.

In his interview with Vogue, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan spoke about the 24-year-old newcomer being the Princess of Wales.

"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," Morgan shared.

Upon learning the news, Corrin said she was "beyond excited" and "honored" to be joining the hit Netflix series.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that she has been a fan of the show since its first season and can't wait to be part of the show.

"Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring," Corrin furthered.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Another familiar face arriving in "The Crown" Season 4 is none other than the first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

Branded as "the iron lady," she was the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century -- from 1979 to 1990.

Portrayed by the Emmy and Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson, Thatcher was considered a controversial figurehead due to her uncompromising politics and leadership style.

Prince William in "The Crown" Season 4

The eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana will also make his debut in the upcoming season.

The hit drama series will recreate the famous 1983 tour of the royal couple in Australia when Prince William was still 9-month-old.

READ MORE: Netflix USA: 3 Upcoming Horror Movies To Watch This Halloween

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles