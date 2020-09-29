Netflix USA: 3 Upcoming Horror Movies To Watch This Halloween

Despite the global pandemic, Netflix is slowly gearing up for the festive season with much-awaited movies and films.

As part of the new normal, most people have the luxury to binge-watch this holiday, starting off with thrills and chills in time for Halloween.

Netflix USA kicked off the spooky season as early as September with the campy comedy horror film "The Babysitter: Killer Queen," starring Jude Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell.

Directed by McG, it is a sequel to the 2017 film "The Babysitter" that follows the life of Cole, played by Lewis, two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his former babysitter, Bee.

Aside from this, another suspense thriller movie that topped that streaming platform in 35 countries is the South Korean zombie movie "Alive."

Launched on September 8, it gained global attention with its perfect reflection of life in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Starring award-winning actors Yoo Ah-in as Oh Jun-u and Park Shin-Hye as Kim Yoo-bin, it delved into the story of a guy trapped in his apartment alone as he tries to survive the zombie outbreak. He then met his neighbor, Kim Yu-bin, who lives on the other side of the apartment as they try to figure out a way to escape from the place full of zombies.

With only one month away from Halloween, Netflix USA has set a list of scary horror movies in time for the spooky season.

The Binding

Italian horror movies are making a comeback after its surge of suspense thriller films during the 70s and 80s, including "Stage Fright" and the controversial slasher film "The New York Ripper."

Now, the highly anticipated Paranormal-Horror film "The Binding" is set to hit the streaming giant this October 2.

With a runtime of one and half hour, it explores the story of a mother-of-one who traveled to the southern part of Italy to meet her mother-in-law.

Hubie Halloween

Next on the list is a comedy horror film, "Hubie Halloween," directed by Steven Brill.

Starring, co-produced and co-written by Adam Sandler, it is scheduled to hit Netflix USA on October 7.

Aside from the award-winning comedian, the film also features "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp, "Saturday Night Live" mainstay Maya Rudolph, and Golden Globe winner Steve Buscemi.

The film revolves around the story of a devoted community volunteer in an eccentric town as he found himself in the middle of a mysterious crime incident.

Rebecca

Last on the list is psychological thriller film "Rebecca," which is based on the 1938 gothic novel written by Daphne du Maurier.

With a runtime of two hours, the much-awaited movie is set to debut on Netflix USA this October 21.

Starring British actress Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas, it follows a young newlywed couple who moved to the Southern part of England, where they met the sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers.

READ MORE: Netflix USA: 3 Movies You Should Watch Now Before They Leave in October

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles