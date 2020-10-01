Did Khloe Kardashian Undergo Plastic Surgery?

Khloe Kardashian has been making headlines in the past few months, but not because of her alleged reconciliation with Tristan Thompson.

Khlo caught people's attention after showing so much difference in every photo on her social media accounts. Netizens even started accusing her of getting secret plastic surgeries and doing heavy photo editing to give herself "a new face."

However, the 35-year-old mother refused to tolerate them and debunked the accusations. For instance, she sarcastically told one follower that her face changes due to "weekly face transplant."

The Kardashian sisters have all faced the same plastic surgery issue to enhance their look, but Khloe only admitted that she had temporary fillers in 2016.

"I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there. I went to have it dissolved three times. My face was so f**ked," she said at that time.

While she seems to be trying to dodge the allegations, Khloe looked like she underwent several procedures -- three of which might be the following:

Nose Job Fillers Are Part of Khloe Kardashian's Plastic Surgery?

An expert seconded what netizens have been saying and claimed that the TV personality possibly had rhinoplasty.

According to Dr. Arash Moradzadeh, a plastic surgeon, it does appear Khloe has had several procedures, especially on her nose.

When looking at the star's viral Instagram selfie last May, Moradzadeh said she might have had another nose job. Comparing it to her previous photo, the plastic surgeon noticed how her nose appears thinner than before.

Even two years ago, Khloe expressed her desire to have a rhinoplasty.

The 2018 Instagram photo of the "Revenge Body" star immediately sparked rumors about the possible plastic surgery. Khloe, in return, responded quickly and said: "One day I think I'll get one because I think about it everyday. But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour."

Fat Removal

Dr. Moradzadeh also said that it looks like Khloe got rid of buccal fat from her face.

Per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, it is a type of fat in a person's cheeks that can give someone a more sculpted look when removed.

Although this is another procedure Khloe is yet to admit, she is actually open about undergoing CoolSculpting.

"I've also done CoolSculpting and treatments for the stretch marks on my butt. I'm a huge fan of lasers and I love them," the self-proclaimed Botox virgin said before.

Filler Injections for Jawline

Aside from her nose, another alleged Khloe Kardashian plastic surgery was on her jawline to give it a defined shape and look. Fans also speculated that it could be due to filler injections.

Whenever netizens look at her before and after photos, they noticed several modifications in her jawline, chin area, lips, and cheeks. Since Khloe has the most squared jaw among her sisters, seeing her with a more defined chin led people to believe she had plastic surgery.

Khloe, again, never confessed whether she really had it or not.

However, Dr. Fulvio Urso-Baiarda once told The Sun that it could have also been done non-surgically. Per the plastic surgeon, there is a filler called Volux, which allows a patient to have a very sculpted looks.

Whether plastic surgery is behind Khloe Kardashian's unique change or not, it does not really matter since it is her life after all.

