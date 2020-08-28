Goodbye, KUWTK? Kardashian-Jenners To Make Massive Change on Family Show

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" opened the doors to fame for the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Since 2007, the "Royal Family of America" has been sharing their life stories through KUWTK. Now an 18-season-old show, it has undoubtedly given so much power and influence to the family.

However, as their popularity continues to skyrocket, fans cannot help but notice that some of their behavior and set-up changed compared to the earlier seasons of the TV series.

In fact, fans of "KUWTK" and the clan flocked Reddit and shared their predictions on what will happen next when the show returns to its regular filming after the quarantine period.

Most of them claimed that the show would be too predictable and basic. Others also said that once this happens, the Kar-Jenners would lose their viewers even more.

"And it's a damn shame because things happening in their lives right now are actually so interesting! All the Kanye drama, Kris and Kanye beefing, Scott going to rehab..I'd love to see what really went down," one fan suggested.

Another one said, "If they had less money, were still not as famous as they are now, they surely would share most of these dramas."

With that said, it really seems like their popularity has changed the dynamic of the show, and their supporters -- who love all the drama they bring -- is not liking it.

Kar-Jenners See Security MORE Important?

As most of their fans observed, the Jardashian-Jenners went from being too public to private. In fact, the TV stars looked like they no longer truly care about sharing the actual drama in their lives.

During the earliest season, they showed much more in-depth coverage of things about their lives. But after they reached their current high level of marketability, they started to refuse sharing things.

For instance, Khloe Kardashian has been rumored to have reconciled with NBA player Tristan Thompson although he cheated on her multiple times in the past. Since even Khloe seems to be unwilling to disclose any information about her relationship, it says a lot how private the Kar-Janners have become,

Furthermore, their heightened status put their lives on the line.

According to Caitlyn Jenner, the stars -- especially Kylie Jenner -- spend around $300,000 to $400,000 a month to cover their security expenses.

Kim Kardashian also received multiple death threats in the past. The KKW Beauty experienced one of the worst security threats during a robbery incident at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

The robbers reportedly grabbed Kardashian and tied her up with plastic cables inside a private apartment during the Paris Fashion Week. They also put tapes over the star's mouth and around her legs before they robbed her and locked her in a bathroom. The culprits allegedly took $11 million worth of her jewelry.

These instances alone prove that their safety and security level have already been affected by the Hollywood spotlight they are currently enjoying, and fans should expect them to be more private when the show resumes.

