Chrissy Teigen Endures 'Heartless' Trolls After Losing Baby Boy

After weeks of suffering from several pregnancy scares, Chrissy Teigen and his John Legend lost their unborn third child.

On October 1, the "darkest day" in the life of the Legend family occurred after they, unfortunately and heartbreakingly, lost their baby boy following Teigen's pregnancy complications.

The couple shared the heart-wrenching news in their respective social media accounts, which certainly shocked their fans.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions."

Since Sunday, Teigen had been staying at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after disclosing that she had been bleeding for less than a month.

Unfortunately, nearly a week later, Teigen suffered a miscarriage and lost baby Jack.

Legend and Teigen immediately received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities in Hollywood. However, some people are not sensitive enough to their offer sympathies, even choosing to slam Teigen instead.

One Twitter user wrote, "What happened to #ChrissyTeigen and #JohnLegend with the lost of their newborn it's heartbreaking. BUT why in the hell there's son pictures about it??? Isn't that kinda twisted and abnormal behavior?"

"I don't trust you or believe you. I think you sacrificed your child to someone higher. You and your husband shouldn't have sold your souls to the deep state," an Instagram user theorized.

Most commenters pointed out that neither Teigen nor Legend should have shared the news online.

Despite those insensitive trolls, their supporters defended them and explained why the couple did that.

Why Legend, Teigen Had To Let It All Out

There is a huge difference between being oversharers and feeling grief -- and the couple definitely felt the latter.

Their fans and followers stood up for them against the trolls and said that sharing social media updates helps the two emotionally and mentally.

One woman, who also offered her full-support to Legend and Teigen, expressed how the disgusting comments on the news make women feel unsafe.

"Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost a child. It's not karma. It's not payback. It's not a lesson. It's a baby," one netizen penned.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Award-winning publicist Danny Deraney also defended the two and told everyone that it is not everyone's place to dictate how Teigen would deal with the grief.

"I do know, that even if she asked to take a picture of herself at one of her worst moments, so what? That shot helped millions of women cope with one of our culture's greatest stigmas," he continued.

Teigen's miscarriage came after she shared updates in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

The 34-year-old model disclosed that time she had been bleeding heavily despite being on bed rest. She further explained that the issues she experienced during her third pregnancy caused her to be hospitalized.

Teigen was already half-way through her third pregnancy when she lost her child, who could have been the baby brother of Luna and Miles.

