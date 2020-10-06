Billie Eilish Forever: 3 Times Eilish Empowered Women Like No Other

From being a bedroom musician to a chart-topping artist, Billie Eilish carved her name in the entertainment industry through her soulful music and unique persona.

Following the release of her first song "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud in 2016, there has been no stopping the California-born singer from reaching her dreams and becoming a household name in the music scene.

Eilish received tons of recognition in just a short period, including being the youngest female artist ever to reach the number one spot on the U.K. charts.

Aside from this, she recently bagged five major honors in the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning Best New Artist, Album of the Year for her first studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go," Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Best Song and Record of the Year for her 2019 alternative indie song "Bad Guy."

Considered one of the fastest rising artists, she was referred by Foo Fighters' drummer Dave Grohl as "the next Nirvana."

Unfortunately, her success has also been plagued by scandals, as she has been targeted by online trolls.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she stopped reading her Instagram comments, claiming that it was "ruining" her life.

"It's weird like the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you," she told Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast.

Now, as she turns 19 this December, the "Bellyache" hitmaker is not holding back, shutting down online trolls and dealing with haters.

With that said, here are three times Billie Eilish proved that she is a badass and a symbol of women empowerment.

Opposing Abusers

In June, fans were stunned after the award-winning musician unfollowed everyone on Instagram -- including her brother, Finneas O'Connell -- who also produced her number-one debut album.

Some suspected that her account was hacked while others believed that it's a symbol of protest.

True enough, after her recent move on her social media, the "When The Party's Over" songstress posted a message on her IG Story, urging her fans to speak out regarding their abusers.

"If I am following your abuser, D.M. me and I will unfollow them. I will support you," she wrote in the post that she deleted 30 minutes later.

Clapping Back at Body Shamers

Billie Eilish often appears in tours, interviews, or even red carpet events donning her signature oversized shirt, bright puffy jackets and slouchy bottoms.

In her previous interview, she revealed that she opted for a loose, quirky kind of aesthetic to avoid people from sexualizing her body and to focus on her music.

However, it appears that she is tired of hiding under her pile of clothes as she slammed body shamers.

As she kicked off her world tour in Miami, the neo-gothic singer wowed her fans with a surprising interlude.

In the video, Eilish was seen taking off her black ribbed sleeveless as she sent a positive statement about body image.

"If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size.

We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?"

Being Unapologetic

During her interview with Los Angeles Times in 2018, Billie Eilish opened up about online bullying and spreading hatred over social media.

She pointed out that "people are afraid of successful women" while insisting that she will never pretend to be someone she's truly not just to fit in with the society.

"In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you're a girl with an opinion, people just hate you," she mentioned.

"What's the point of pleasing other people? You've got to get out and change the world, and we're the generation that's going to step into that."

READ MORE: Kardashian Nightmare: Kim Kardashian Details Kanye West's Scary COVID-19 Battle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles