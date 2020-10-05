Kardashian Nightmare: Kim Kardashian Details Kanye West's Scary COVID-19 Battle

Kim Kardashian just opened up about how Kanye West struggled with COVID-19.

Amid their marital drama, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star shared how she became a doting wife figure when her husband needed her the most.

In her recent interview for GRAZIA's cover story, the SKIMS founder got candid as she spoke about the setbacks in her life this 2020 and how she feels about celebrating the big 4-0.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West's "Scary" COVID-19 Condition

The mother-of-four revealed that the Yeezy creator tested positive for COVID-19 during the onset of the health crisis and admitted that she felt scared during those times.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help,: Kim shared.

The Kardashian-West matriarch also detailed how she took care of his sick husband -- from changing the sheets down to "getting him out of his bed."

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn't feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

Kanye West Had COVID-19 in February

Following his presidential announcement, West told Forbes back in July that he was diagnosed with the deadly virus in February, around the time when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 during their shoot in Australia.

The "Ultra Beam" rapper shared that he experienced "chills" and explained that he tried to cope up with the condition by "taking hot showers" and "looking at videos" discussing the dos and don'ts "to get over it."

Opening Up To Children

The 39-year-old reality star and the music icon share four kids, namely North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

At the height of Ye's condition, Kim revealed that she was "very open and honest" to her kids, but at the same time, she tried to limit the details she was giving to her kids to avoid information overload that would later on lead to anxiety.

"...They obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared of yourself. As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure."

Kim Kardashian on Turning 40!

2020 has been rough for one of Hollywood's power couples.

This is the year when divorce rumors sparked, as well as the time they made their decision to end their long-running reality show.

In the interview, Kim added that the decision was mutual as they just needed to take a break amid their busy schedules.

Moreover, their current situation compared to the earlier seasons are quite different since most of them have kids now.

However, despite the obstacle, the TV personality is not afraid to face another year, especially with her kids serving as her priority.

