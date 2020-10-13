Deezer Rolls Out InVersions to Support More Indie Superstars During COVID-19

Deezer is making sure that the tough year for musicians would no longer continue. It cannot be denied that the COVID-19 pandemic has did a number of many, but Deezer has come up with the perfect solution - InVersions.

Indie musicians know how hard this year. They are used to a lower-scale fanbase but their passions often get them through. The pandemic however, makes it really hard to do anything but wait since they cannot do live gigs yet, which is the bulk of their bread and butter. Deezer therefore developed InVersions: A new Deezer Original Project intended to support exciting new Indie artists when and where they need it most.

What is Deezer InVersions

Deezer announced details of InVersions, which is a brand new album featuring ten breakout names in independent music from around the world, releasing their own versions of iconic hits through their own unheard, unique style. Naturally, this is likely to hit certain people's palates. Deezer took on the job to bridge these artists' hard work and their prospective fans.

Deezer announced that this exciting compilation is available exclusively from today on the global music streaming service. If you are keen to check it out, click this: https://www.deezer.com/en/playlist/8154222642.

Deezer added that InVersions cater to all tastes - music lovers from all cultuers are likely to find something cool here. It is a "culture-colliding compilation" wherein many promising alternative artists across music genre can be discovered. One can hear something they never have listened to before - and that is always a good thing.

One example is the rising star Arlo Parks, who users can hear perform her first ever song in French. She will be trying her to cover Angèle's 'Ta Reine,' But knowng her, she's certainly offer a starkly beautiful rendition of the song. Another examle is the Irish breakout band Fontaines D.C, who would be reimagining 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' by The Beach Boys through their own gritty style.

InVersions would have no shortage of upcoming and rising musicians, Indies breakthroughs, and many more. It's an exciting time to explore the music scene and uncover more talents than ever. In the middle of pandemic, routine should be avoided - try to discover something new in the safety of your homes.

Deezer's InVersions First List

Here's the track list for Deezer's first InVersions:

1. Fontaines D.C. - 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' - The Beach Boys

2. Arlo Parks - 'Ta Reine' - Angèle

3. Gussstave - 'Say So' - Doja Cat

4. Chloe Moriondo - 'Dreams' - Fleetwood Mac

5. Dream Wife - 'Dancing on My Own' - Robyn

6. Gus Dapperton - 'I'm on Fire' - Bruce Springsteen

7. Orla Gartland - 'Nothing Compares 2 U' - Sinéad O'Connor

8. Ela Minus - 'Venus as a Boy' - Björk

9. BENEE - 'Back to Black' - Amy Winehouse

10. Alfie Templeman - 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' - Tears for Fears

InVersions truly is serving a noble purpose.

According to Nigel Harding, Deezer's VP of Global Artist Marketing, "We all know the music community has been hit hard by the pandemic, especially Indie artists who rely on live gigs. During this tough time, we wanted to do our part and offer support to Indie and Alternative artists with our new Inversions album. We gave each musician the freedom to recreate and add a fresh perspective on classic hits. I'd love for music fans from all over the world to discover some new favorites on our InVersions album."

Head to www.deezer.com to discover more about InVersions.

