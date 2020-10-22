Matthew McConaughey Details Traumatic Sexual Harassment Experience

Matthew McConaughey gets real about the sexual harassment he experienced as a teen.

In his recently published memoir "Greenlights," the Golden Globe winner confessed that he was a victim of sexual abuse. He also detailed his struggles following the incident.

In the book released earlier this week, the 50-year-old actor revealed his first time having sex and how he was "blackmailed" into it.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," he wrote. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."

Furthermore, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star shared that he was "knocked unconscious" and sexually harassed by his male assailant.

"I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

The Texas-born actor then bravely recalled his horrifying experience at the hands of his aggressor.

"I've earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity," McConaughey mentioned. "I got whipped until my butt bled for putting on a Cracker Jack tattoo when I was ten."

Despite the struggles, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star deserted the idea of being a "victim" and opted to forget the past. He also maintains a positive outlook in life instead of sulking to about something that could no lonmger be changed.

"I've never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy," he added.

McConaughey, whose breakthrough role is his David Wooderson character in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy film "Dazed and Confused," has been vocal about his support of sexual assault programs.

In 2006, he was involved in the University of Texas' Rape Elimination Program. He also helped prevent campus-related harassment by offering students rides back to their dorms after dark using a golf buggy.

Furthermore, he and his wife Camila Alves launched the Just Keep Livin Foundation, which aims to empower high school students by "providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future."

Toxic Childhood

Aside from his personal struggles, the Academy Award-winning actor revealed his parents' tumultuous relationship, which he described as "toxic."

He recalled growing up in a violent environment and witnessing how his parents "communicate" with each other.

"This is why my Dad broke Mom's middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my Mom and Dad loved each other," McConaughey added.

On the other hand, Alves paid tribute to his husband as she shared her excitement upon the release of his tell-all memoir.

In her lengthy post, she mentioned that she and mother-in-law Mary Kathlene McCabe were proud of the actor's milestone and how he bravely shared his experience with the public.

"Words can not express how proud I am of this work of love that Matthew did!! Laugh out loud, to tears, to wisdom, to the bumper stickers it is a journey you just have to read!!!" she captioned alongside a photo of McConaughey and his mother holding his memoir.

