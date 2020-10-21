Britney Spears Deletes Sensual Video After Huge Backlash

Britney Spears probably thought a sensual video of her dancing will go viral, but it backfired.

Earlier this week, the pop princess gained the public's attention as she shared a video of her dancing to Madonna's hit track at the living room of her $6.8 million "paparazzi proof" Los Angeles mansion.

The "Piece of Me" songstress showed off her dancing prowess with her sultry moves, highlighted with her provocative outfit that left little to the imagination.

The 38-year-old music icon was wearing a red halter top (that showed her sculpted abs) and a skimpy tiny black bikini (that showed her toned legs).

She topped off her look with her signature smokey eye makeup and messy hair up in a bun as she grooved to the music wearing black peep toe high heels.

"RED!!!! Ps ... I usually never dance with my hair in a bun like this!!!" she captioned the now-deleted clip.

Moreover, Spears paid tribute to the Queen of Pop's "Justify My Love," which was released in 1990.

The former Disney star and Madonna have previously worked in 2003 for their chart-topping song "Me Against the Music." In the same year, the duo sent fans into a frenzy after their infamous kiss during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Fans Slam Britney Spears Over Racy Instagram Video

Over the past months, the multi-award-winning pop star has been under fire for posting bizarre photos and clips on her social media account.

With her recent IG post, fans accused the iconic performer of seeking the public's attention.

"Some people need constant attention. Sad," one wrote.

Another user was also concerned about her mental state and suggested that the family should look into the matter.

"I've been watching this woman's Instagram lately, and she is clearly not well. It's not funny or entertaining. Someone with morals in her family needs to step in."

On the other hand, her loyal fans went to support the pop princess as they cheered and complimented her dancing skills despite being on hiatus for years.

"The way Britney Spears has been going viral every other week...her power!!" one fan wrote, while another user posted: "i'm loving all the dancing to @madonna recently !!! loves it @britneyspears."

On the other hand, one begged for another Britney Spears and Madonna collaboration.

"Our Queen Madonna, you need to get Our Other Queen @britneyspears then dance together way we can learn from the best. Erotica," a fan tweeted, followed by a hashtag #FreeBritney.

Moreover, an individual felt heartbroken and saddened on how the public criticized and mocked the music icon.

"I feel bad for Britney Spears. Her video of her dancing to Madonna is being made fun of all over the internet. That sucks for her mental health."

Britney Spears' deleted IG post comes after her messy court battle involving her 12-year conservatorship.

The legal arrangement states that the appointed guardian will oversee the pop star's multi-million estate and her personal life.

With the recent update of her conservatorship battle, multiple reports cited that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge has granted a motion, allowing the mother-of-two to hire her own lawyer to represent her in the court.

