CMT Music Awards 2020: 3 Most Shocking Moments

The CMT Music Awards 2020 was so full of explosive moments it was an absolute joy to watch.

Since the event happened in an unprecedented time, we must thank the heavens it even pushed through. However, there are so much more to be thankful for about the event.

It certainly did not disappoint. Below are three of the mostshocking moments that make the CMT Music Awards 2020 quite memorable.

Noah Cyrus' Outfit

We would never understand why people are still surprised whenever female artists wear something out of the ordinary during awards shows. They are artists and they love to express themselves. If going sheer is the way to go for them, then let them be. More so when you technically grew up in an entertainment family.

With her sister being the infamous Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus made her mark at the 2020 Country Music Television Music Awards on Thursday night with a said to be SUPER sheer outfit. She graced the stage with country star Jimmie Allen and gave the performance of their lives of "This Is Us," which has already accumulated over 31 million streams on Spotify to date.

The 20-year-old was sporting a sheer bodysuit bedazzled with strategically placed rhinestones. She added accessories to make the look more popping with thigh-high white boots, long white gloves, and a white cowboy hat.

For us, she really looked ravishing, but for majority of the Twitter users, she has somehow committed a crime.

Some can appreciate her style though, like us.

"I NEED an outfit post with details! Yes!!!!" wrote one fan.

"Outfit," one more said.

"That outfit is gorgeous. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise," another said, probably noticing the hate comments.

Carrier Underwood Winning for 22nd Time!

Underwood won Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone."

This is not surprising because "Drinking Alone" is truly phenomenal. We did the math, however, and were shocked because she now has a total of 22 CMT Music Awards!

Amazing! Not to mention that she's still as humble as ever in her speech.

"Stuff like this means so much to me and just lets me know you're still doing what you do, which is just giving the love. And I hope you feel it right back from me, because you guys are so amazing," Underwood said.

Jennifer Nettles Honored With CMT Equal Play Award

This is the first year that a CMT Equal Play Award has been given, and the one who got it certainly deserved the honor!

The award recognized Nettles' continuous and consistent advocacy for women and for all different voices in the music industry, as she strives to increase the number and volume of female voices heard on country music radio stations--up until gender equality can be truly reached.

We are happy such an award now exist. CMT Music Awards 2020 is different and entertaining indeed!

