2020 People's Choice Awards Prediction: Who Is The Best Country Artist of the Year?

Making this 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction for best country artist is no easy feat, more so when every year, almost the same artists keep being nominated.

Last year, Blake Shelton won the award. This year, we are inclined to say Luke Bryan will. He just nabbed the CMT Music Award for Male Video of the Year for his fun-filled "One Margarita" music video, and we are predicting he can take home an award on the 2020 People's Choice Awards as well.

This is what we call our fearless 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction. We are not merely random guessing though. We have our own reasons and we will be sharing them here.

One Margarita Is the Anecdote Song for 2020

In hindsight, 2020 is quite a nightmare. Imagine being locked in at home without certainty of your future. Imagine a raging virus that can easily infect and kill. But "One Margarita" is such a fun song these thoughts were put at bay.

"One Margarita" topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart back in July, right at the thick of a scary pandemic. It also went on to hit No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the artist's highest-charting entry since "Play It Again," which was released way back 2014.

"During these challenging times, it's a song that people can just dance and let go to," Bryan told Billboard about the song. "It's been fun watching my fans react on socials, and it's gonna be even more fun when I get to see them react at a live show."

He is absolutely right.

He's Different From Other Country Singers

Luke Bryan is more of a modern country singer and he knows it. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, he said he knows there are always someone who is going to say he "ruined" country music and he is fine with it.

We are so fine with it, too!

He added that he knows there would always be fans who like to stick to traditional country music about guns and veterans and if he does a song like that, it would be an instant hit. But he does not roll that way at all.

"Down To One" Is Swoonworthy

Luke Bryan just revealed the next single from his latest album and one listen, we know it's guaranteed to be a smash hit.

"Down To One" is about a guy looking back on a perfect night with his girl, reminiscing upon the exact moment they realized they love each other. Awww.

This would certainly make the year end in a better note. This is why he is our 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction.

