LOOK! Blake Lively Gets Roasted for the Most Hilarious Photoshop Fail Ever

Blake Lively had a hilarious comeback after fans called her out over a poorly photoshopped Instagram post.

"The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants" star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a snap while holding their ballots as they commemorate his first time voting for the U.S. presidential election.

"It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. #voteearly," Lively captioned her post.

Meanwhile, the "Deadpool" actor expressed the same viewpoint as he thanked his wife for the support.

"This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife, Blake, for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting, and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."

The power couple shared the same photo as they stood side by side, beaming with smiles and with their ballots on their hands.

Blake Lively's Fake Heels Sparks Questions onSocial Media

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the difference between the two photos and called out the "Gossip Girl" star for her shoes.

Fans flocked to the comment section and pointed out the poorly edited strappy heels on her IG post.

"Look at her feet she's drawn on the heels lmaooo i love blake so much," one wrote, while another user asked, "DID YOU DRAW YOUR HEELS AND INCLUDE A RED BOTTOM I LOVE YOU."

Interestingly, others praised the mother-of-three for her unique choice of footwear.

"LOVE THE HEELS!!!" one user commented, while one fan paid more attention to her shoes than her message about U.S. voting.

"It's the drawn on heels for me."

Blake Lively made a round of headlines over Twitter as fans trolled her while posting side by side photos of the two.

"Dying at Blake Lively photoshopping/drawing shoes onto her feet," an individual tweeted.

Another fan also noticed that the blonde beauty tagged the French fashion designer in her post.

"Blake Lively drawing shoes on her feet and tagging Louboutin in her photo is the epitome of 2020."

However, Lively played it cool and addressed the issue over her Instagram Stories.

In one of her posts, she asked Christian Louboutin if there were any vacancies for "iPhone doodler."

"@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail," sher wrote while adding "impressive résumé upon request."

Her husband also teased the 33-year-old actress and made his own version of her shoes, drawing a pair of brown booties, to which she immediately responded: "...I don't see the issue."

In the end, the "Elvis and Anabelle" actress explained the reason behind her mysterious shoes, writing, "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop-off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit, I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

This is not the first time that the couple trolled each other on social media.

In 2017, Reynolds paid tribute to her birthday by severely cropping out the mother-of-three, showing only her left side of the face.

READ MORE: No More Messi Fight? Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles