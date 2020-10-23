Top 3 Best and Worst Red Carpet Looks During CMT Music Awards 2020

The entertainment industry is slowly bouncing back to the spotlight after being months on hiatus due to the global pandemic.

Last month, the 72nd Emmy Awards kicked off the awards show with their socially distanced program.

Now, the CMT Music Awards 2020 is the latest annual event that adjusted to the new normal as they honor the outstanding performers in the country music scene.

Hosted by the award-winning Ashley McBryde alongside Kane Brown and the "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland, the said event had a different location this time instead of its usual home in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Despite this, the CMT Music Awards 2020 managed to give a top-notch awards show with a powerful performancefrom "Martha Divine" hitmaker Little Big Town (who brought the party with their new track "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"), as well as Luke Bryan's epic outdoor performance of "What She Wants Tonight."

Moreover, "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood bagged two major awards for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her song "Drinking Alone," while country music icon Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani won Collaborative Video of the Year for their track "Nobody But You."

Apart from the achievements and jaw-dropping performances from the best country artists, fans also looked forward to the highly anticipated red carpet appearances of the stars.

With that said, here are the top three hits and misses during the CMT Music Awards 2020.

Best: Sarah Hyland's Modern Barbie Look

All eyes were on the "Vampire Academy" actress after debuting as the event's co-host.

Sarah Hyland went all out and had three looks for the show, but the one that stood out the most was her embellished cropped top and peek-a-boo fishnet style lavender skirt with huge black ribbon waistband by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika.

Worst: Noah Cyrus' Barely There Suit

Miley Cyrus' younger sister, Noah, stunned the fans with her dynamic performance of "This Is Us" with Jimmie Allen, but the most intriguing part was her shocking outfit that left little to the imagination.

The 20-year-old singer wore a sheer bodysuit that almost looked like her skin over an embellished two-piece bikini, paired with bedazzled white gloves and a cowboy hat.

She also took to Instagram stories to correct Fox News, saying, "@foxnews it's skin tone underwear but thanks for blurring my thighs."

Best: Kelsea Ballerini's Disco Ball Ensemble

The "Homecoming Queen" hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini showed off her stunningly long legs with the disco ball looking silver ensemble by Tom Ford.

According to the blonde beauty, it was supposed to be a blouse, but she turned it to a dress as she paired it with snake-effect silver sandals and white embellished hoops.

Worst: Jimmie Allen

To match Noah Cyrus' see-through ensemble, Jimmie Allen rocked the stage sporting an over-the-top glittered silver coat and black pants.

It seems that the "Best Shot" crooner is ready for Halloween as he finished his look with a black shirt with skull embellishment and a black top hat.

Best: Caylee Hammack as a 70s Goddess

Caylee Hammack wowed the socially distanced crowd at the CMT Music Awards 2020 with her 70s vibe, wearing a glittering purple jumpsuit that complimented her long curly red locks.

Her ensemble featured billow sleeves and bell-bottom pants as she performed "Just Friends."

Worst: Sam Hunt Too Casual Outfit

The 35-year-old Sam Hunt walked the red carpet with his super casual look, wearing a basic bright yellow shirt paired with black jeans and brown boots.

READ MORE: Billboard Music Awards 2020: Who Are the 5 Best Dressed Stars?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles