Tyra Banks WANTS to Leave DWTS Hosting Gig Due to Numerous Backlash

Is Tyra Banks ditching "Dancing With the Stars" after her numerous slipups and blunders?

A source told Globe that the supermodel is looking for a way to waltz off the hit dancing reality show.

"Tyra is already trying to back out of hosting. She hates the criticism she's been getting from virtually everyone."

More sources told the outlet that Banks is unpopular with the contestants.

She is also said to be bickering behind the scenes with producers who may have been regretting that they replaced longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

What sparked the situation was when the "America's Next Top Model" mastermind announced the wrong names for elimination on the October 5 episode.

The 46-year-old was forced to call back Monica Aldama and partner Val Chmerkovskiy and then eliminate Keo Motsepe and actress Anne Heche. They initially thought she would be safe from eliminations.

"Anne was not happy - she was furious," the source revealed. "She drove off the lot and refused to do any press."

Producers were also furious over the negative attention the horrifying blunder happened and with the "lack of preparation" it said to have demonstrated.

Ratings for "Dancing With the Stars" have also plummeted since Tyra Banks took the reins, with the show losing more than a million viewers in October from the same week in 2019.

"Tyra thinks because she has so much experience hosting, she doesn't have to prepare," the source squealed.

Another insider added, "The results speak for themselves."

More sources came forward to say that that Banks is "terrible at taking any feedback and criticism" and that the producers are so pissed off and frustrated that they're happy to see her dancing away from DWTS.

Not Just DWTS

Tyra Banks isn't just getting slammed for being on "Dancing With the Stars." Years later, after all the episodes aired on "America's Next Top Model," she's still getting backlash for her problematic behavior on the show.

After old controversial episodes of the show became viral, Banks was forced to address the intense criticisms.

In one of the viral clips from 2006, Banks and the judges' panel forced model hopeful, Danielle Evans, to close the gap in her teeth if she wanted to become a successful model.

Evans reportedly didn't want to get her gap closed.

Then Banks asked her, "Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?" to which Evan responded with, "Yes, why not?"

Banks retorts that what all people see is the gap between her two front teeth. The gap wouldn't be "marketable," she added.

Tyra Banks was also criticized for "normalizing black face." In many photoshoots in the past seasons, models were painted with black face, had afro wigs, and wore native African-American clothes.

But Banks explained herself in one of the tweets. She chimed in on the drama and said that she agreed with the criticism, saying what she had done in the past were "really off choices."

"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments, and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices."

