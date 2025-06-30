After a £40 million three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly heading to Sicily to begin their honeymoon, with sources suggesting they'll stay at the opulent Four Seasons San Domenico Palace — the famed setting of The White Lotus Season 2.

The Amazon founder, 61, and his new wife, 55, were seen waving to crowds on Sunday as they departed the Aman Venice hotel by boat.

Dressed in a sleek white gown with a flowing drape and a wide-brimmed black hat, Sanchez beamed while Bezos kept it casual in a navy t-shirt.

The couple was believed to have had lunch in Torcello before boarding a helicopter at Nicelli airport bound for Bezos' $500 million sailing yacht, Koru.

According to sources close to the couple who spoke to DailyMail, the vessel is expected to anchor in Taormina, Sicily, where the pair is rumored to stay at the San Domenico Palace, a historic hilltop resort overlooking the Ionian Sea.

Suites at the hotel can exceed €7,000 per night.

Bezos reportedly fell in love with the town and its coastline during a previous trip along the Aeolian Islands.

The location is a natural fit for the billionaire pair's honeymoon, combining centuries-old architecture with modern luxury.

The San Domenico Palace, a former convent transformed into a grand hotel, has hosted literary greats such as Oscar Wilde and D.H. Lawrence, and more recently, served as a backdrop for HBO's The White Lotus.

Described by some outlets as the "wedding of the century," the Venice celebrations included a star-studded guest list of nearly 200, with appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Sources told the Daily Mail that despite the formalities in Italy, the couple had already been legally married in the United States over a month prior to the ceremony.

"They have been married for at least a month," said a source involved in organizing the event. "The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law."

Sanchez wore a pleated, rose-pink Atelier Versace gown designed by Donatella Versace for the main ceremony.

She later revealed to Vogue that her dress was inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in Houseboat (1958).

Bezos proposed aboard Koru two years ago with a 30-carat pink diamond. At the wedding, Sanchez debuted a new ring — a 35-carat brilliant white diamond valued at an estimated $10 million.

While the festivities were strictly private, with a no-phones policy enforced, footage and images later shared on social media and Instagram showed performances from Usher, DJ Cassidy, and opera singer Matteo Bocelli.

As the celebrations wrapped, high-profile guests, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Orlando Bloom, and Tom Brady, were seen departing Venice via private boats and flights.

Despite protests from locals opposed to the lavish scale of the event, Bezos and Sanchez appeared unfazed as they headed toward their next luxurious stop.

The couple has seven children between them from previous relationships.

This marks the second marriage for both. Bezos, now worth an estimated $244 billion, is the world's third richest man.