Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched with a homespun image and a line of artisan pantry goods. But a recent report reveals that at least one of those products, the brand's signature raspberry jam, may not be quite as homemade as advertised.

Though the jam is promoted as being "inspired by the recipe Meghan crafted in her home kitchen," The Republic of Tea, a large-scale commercial food producer based in Illinois, is behind its manufacturing, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail. That places the origin of the jam some 2,000 miles from the Montecito mansion where the duchess is said to have first stirred the fruit blend on her stovetop.

The jam sells for about $9 and comes with keepsake packaging for $14, and is part of the wider As Ever collection, which also includes $28 honey and packs of herbal tea ranging from $11.50 to $14; many of these have quickly sold out after launch. The Republic of Tea is also behind those tea blends, and reportedly, the honey, although it's unclear whether the brand's newer apricot preserve is also made there.

Factory-Made but "Inspired" by Home Cooking

Meghan, 43, has leaned heavily on personal storytelling to market the As Ever brand. In her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," she's seen harvesting berries and making jam at home, telling viewers, "I did save one of 50 for my mom." An Instagram video promoting the launch shows a bubbling pot of jam in what appears to be her California kitchen.

But behind the scenes, her team was already working with a large-scale manufacturer to adapt the recipe. A source close to the duchess confirmed to the Mail that As Ever started with her home recipe and "worked to develop a version of it that could be produced at scale."

Despite that, the marketing still leans heavily on the "homemade" angle. The product's official description reads that it was "deliberately crafted with a fluid texture," possibly addressing early criticism from food reviewer Donna Collins, who described the spread as "too runny" and "a real disappointment."

The Republic of Tea, headquartered in Larkspur, California, operates its factory in Illinois, far from the coastal luxury image Meghan has cultivated. But in a statement issued to the Mail, Netflix stood by its production partner. "Netflix and As Ever take pride in working with best-in-class vendors that meet our high standards for exceptional products," the company said. "It's been exciting to see how much fans have embraced the As Ever product line, with the first two launches selling out so quickly."

'Duchess of Fake Stock'?

Meghan is now facing mounting pressure ahead of As Ever's next product drop, a Napa Valley rosé, which will be available starting July 1.

According to reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, too much hype and not enough inventory could come back to bite the brand. "If Meghan's Napa rosé vanishes at 11 AM, retailers will dub her the Duchess of Fake Stock," he told the Express, referring to suspicions that the brand may be understocking on purpose.

Schiffer warned that another too-fast sell-out, like her earlier launches, could create a credibility problem. "Another four-hour sell-out and shoppers will scream scam and toss the potential of buying a bottle in the dumpster fire," he said. "If the cork pops faster than fans click, her brand looks like the royal Ponzi of pantry products."

Meghan, however, has continued to maintain a positive public front. After the second collection sold out earlier this month, she posted a thank-you note to her Instagram followers," It's true. From our hearts to your homes: thank you for being here. You're the sweetest part of what we do!"