Royal Humiliation: Queen Elizabeth II Demotes Camilla

Prince Charles will soon rule the monarchy as king. However, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will not enjoy the same high position as him.

Before Prince Charles married Camilla, he was married with Princess Diana, who was set to be the Queen Consort.

Although the Princess of Wales died years ago, Queen Elizabeth II stood firm and said she would not allow Camilla to have a high royal position.

In an article published by Express, a royal insider reportedly revealed to Globe that Her Majesty downgraded Camilla's position in the line of succession.

Per the source, instead of being Queen Consort, she will live forever as Princess Consort.

"Camilla is totally humiliated and furious at the snub," the source went on.

The move was a huge slap for the Duchess of Cornwall, especially since she wants to fully get the public's trust and erase the infidelity issue Prince Charles faced involving her.

By becoming Prince Charles' legal wife, she thought that she would finally clear her name. However, Queen Elizabeth II's move reportedly added more embarrassment to her life.

"As the wife of the heir to the throne, Camilla is the second-highest ranked woman in the royal family behind Queen Elizabeth - but only when accompanied by her husband," the source added.

The insider then explained that the Duchess of Cornwall will not be who she is without Prince Charles. Despite the alleged demotion, it has been said that she still wants to be Queen Consort one day.

But even if she fights for what she wants, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly no longer has a plan in changing her decision.

No Queen Consort Title for Camilla

This 2020, a spokesperson from the Clarence House already confirmed that Camilla will not be Queen Consort.

"The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne," the spokesperson said. "This was announced at the time of marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all."

Moreover, the Queen reportedly decided to make things that way out of respect for Princess Diana.

After Prince Charles and Camilla's marriage, she received the Princess of Wales title. However, she never used it since it was more associated with the late princess.

Instead, she opted to go by the name of the Duchess of Cornwall, referring to the Prince of Wales' Duchy estate.

With or without the Queen Consort title, royal author Phil Dampier applauded Camilla for her impressive projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past few months, their tandem's popularity skyrocketed even more.

"A recent poll on the SilverSurfers website showed that while 10 years ago only seven percent of people thought Camilla should be Queen, now the figure is above 60 percent," Dampier revealed to New Idea.

Camilla Does Not Want To Be Queen Consort?

Far from these claims, a royal biographer revealed that the Duchess never wanted to be Queen Consort anyway.

Royal expert Penny Junor explained why Camilla never wanted any part of the Queen title.

Through her book "The Duchess," Junor said: "She is in this position because of her love of the man, not because of her desire to be anything more than a support to him."

Moreover, a royal couple representative made it clear to the Daily Star that Camilla would want to instead be called "Princess Consort" once the Prince of Wales becomes King.

