Brad Pitt Regret: 3 Sexiest Instagram Snaps of Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt surprised his legions of fans after he was rumored to be dating the German model Nicole Poturalski.

In August, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the brunette beauty were spotted boarding a private jet in France, per Page Six.

Moreover, E! News cited that the father-of-six reportedly brought his new love interest to Chateau Miraval, which Pitt shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Interestingly, the $60 million French estate was where the former couple secretly tied the knot in August 2014 before calling it quits two years later.

The news of Pitt bringing the 27-year-old model in his marital home with Jolie sparked controversy, as the "Maleficent" star was said to be "furious and utterly stunned" by the "Ad Astra" actor's actions.

"It grosses her out that he's cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life," a source told The Mirror, adding: "The fact he's apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however, Brad wants to cut it."

However, the two-time Golden Globe winner was said to be expecting the negative reaction from Ange. And apparently, an insider revealed to Us Weekly in September that Pitt "doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out."

Unfortunately, amid the drama and controversy surrounding their whirlwind romance, rumors sparked that the Pitt and Poturalski have called it quits.

A source told Page Six,that their relationship "was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be."

Just days after their rumored breakup, Poturalski and her husband for eight years, German restaurateur Roland Mary, were seen in Berlin together with friends.

Amid the breakup with the Hollywood A-lister, the German model appears to shrug off the issue and continues to surprise her 242,000 followers with sultry snaps.

With that said, here are the top three sizzling Nicole Poturalski Instagram photos that swooned the multi-award-winning actor.

Bedroom Snaps

The 27-year-old model likes to take intimate photos in her bedroom for a more dramatic and sexy vibe.

In July, she shared a series of posts donning satin champagne co-ords while sitting on her bed with a caption that says, "Monday back to work."

Others also pointed out that she resembled the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

"She looks a little like Irina Shayk in the 1st photo," one fan wrote.

Everyday Is a Bikini Day!

Another Nicole Poturalski Instagram post that caught the public's attention (and probably Pitt's) is her bikini-clad post rocking an animal print swimsuit that highlighted her slim figure.

She also thanked her friends and supporters for reaching 100,000 followers on IG.

Sexy Blue Eyes

It appears that Brad Pitt likes women with sultry blue eyes.

The German model posted a close-up photo of her face featuring her bright blue eyes and sexy lips. For what it's worth, fans pointed out her resemblance to a young Angelina Jolie.

"Be Good to yourself always," she captioned the photo.

