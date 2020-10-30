Deezer Launches HiFi Room for True Audiphiles, Free for Three Months!

Deezer just launched a HiFi room designed to feature tracks totally handpicked to emphasize the rich and intricate sound that is offered by FLAC quality music. This is a sound move, considering the platform was over 52 million FLAC tunes available for the picking.

With the HiFi Room, it would be easy for Deezer users to access HiFi content in one place. They can check out ever 15 exclusive playlists to their hearts' content and look at album recommendations to discover new tracks that would eventually be their favorites. Deezer HiFi lovers should rejoice because reissued HiFi content are also available.

HiFi lovers can only enjoy this high quality sound complete with the amazing Sony 360 Reality Audio experience if they get a Deezer HiFi subscription at very reasonable $4.99 a month. Moreover, the company will throw in a 3-month trial for free for anyone want to try out this new feature (worth $14.99).

Once a subscriber, the HiFi Room would appear on the homepage. Once inside the HiFi channel, Deezer users can witness three prime sections for the convenience enjoyment of their HiFi picks: the HiFi playlists, the perfect record collection and then the reissues.

HiFi Playlists

There are a total of 15 HiFi Playlists encompassing a host of genres in this high quality sound format. Users can explore rock music, classic music, pop, and even international genres in their HiFi versions. Imagine listening to BTS and BlackPink in HiFi- can you even stop dancing?

Perfect Record Collection

Users can listen to WHOLE albums of their favorite artists in HiFi. The library has a range of well-loved albums for years. The Deezer team has selected the top album for each year and every decade going as far as the 90s. Imagine the sound experience offered by Nirvana in 90s elevated to HiFi. Just imagine the soulful sound of Alicia Keys in HiFi!



Reissues

The Deezer team has also placed a range of amazing remasters for users to discover and enjoy.

The company has created the HiFi feature knowing full well that there are a lot of fans for high quality music, who would not just be satisfied with these songs in their mass market formats.

"We know that true audiophiles like to immerse themselves into their favorite music. That's why we've brought together over 500 of the best albums of all time in HiFi for our listeners. Now it's easier than ever to enjoy your favorites in the way they're supposed to sound. Or take a leap and dive into a sea of music you've not yet had a chance to explore, in crystal clear Flac quality. And HiFi isn't only great for listeners, it also benefits artists further thanks to higher royalty rates,' said Alexander Holland, Chief Content and Strategy Officer at Deezer.

Deezer can offer the ultimate Sony 360 Reality Audio experience - those interested can access this experience as easy as 1, 2. 3. One, download the '360 by Deezer' app . Two, become a HiFi subscriber through free trial. Three, use the HiFi login to hear stunning 360-degree surround sound.

Deezer HiFi is available across many devices and apps.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest Fighting A Secret Illness That May Force Him to RETIRE?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles