Top Celebrity Transformation During Halloween 2020

Not even global pandemic or social distancing couldn't stop some of the brightest Hollywood stars from celebrating this year's Halloween season.

Despite the COVID-19 protocols, celebrities flocked to social media and heated Instagram with their creative and wild transformations--from hilarious movie character to sultry monster bride.

With that being said, here are the top five celebrity Halloween costumes of 2020

Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker left fans in awe as he donned a Nicki Minaj inspired costume.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, looked just like the Trinidadian-American rapper in her 2011 music video for "Super Bass," wearing the iconic pink bodysuit and long platinum blonde wig.

"NAS MARAJ," the 21-year-old Georgia-born crooner captioned his post as he topped off the whole look sporting fake boobs and butt to showcase Minaj's famous curves.

Unfortunately, the two-time Grammy Award winner received a ton of backlash, including from ionic rapper 50 Cent who tweeted, ""What the f--k, Nikki come get him !!!"

In a now-deleted response, Lil Nas responded, "Why u in barb business."

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson

The list for best celebrity Halloween 2020 would not be complete without a member from the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Kendall Jenner made the headlines after stunning her 141 million Instagram followers with her take on Pamela Anderson's 1996 superhero film "Barb Wire."

The Vogue cover girl gave justice to the "Baywatch" alum's role as the bounty hunter, wearing the signature plunging black corset, platinum blonde wig, and thigh-high black boots.

Moreover, the Kardashian resident supermodel even sported a barbed wire tattoo over her bicep as she held a flag that says "vote" to encourage her fans to participate in the upcoming elections.

Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin

Another Kardashian making it into the top celebrity Halloween 2020 costumes is none other than Kim K herself with her take as the Internet's latest obsession, Carole Baskin.

The KKW Beauty owner wore an animal printed top and the big cat rescuer's infamous flower crown with her long blonde hair.

Her longtime pal, Jonathan "FoodGod" Cheban, turned himself into Baskin's nemesis Joe Exotic, sporting a blonde mullet hair and moustache.

Just like the beauty mogul, Cheban also wore an animal print top while Kim's kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, dressed as little cubs.

The Weeknd as Nutty Professor

The Canadian crooner has once again nailed the spooky season as he impressed the crowd with his uncanny "Nutty Professor" outfit.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, attended Kendall Jenner's 25th Halloween birthday bash wearing Buddy Love's signature coat and bow tie ensemble under a fat bodysuit and heavy make-up.

Halsey as Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride"

Last but definitely not the least is Halsey, who looked totally unrecognizable as a Tim Burton character.

The "Nightmare" songstress dressed as the "Corpse Bride" with her blue skin, oddly shaped eyebrows, and big eyes, as she capped off her look with the iconic flower crown and white veil.

