Assassin's Creed Netflix Series: 5 Actors Who Could Play the Lead Role

Ubisoft is currently searching for the star who can lead the live-action "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series. Fortunately for them, they have a lot of options to choose from.

More and more live actions appear on streaming platforms these days. These kinds of films and series make the catalogs more user-friendly, giving the subscribers more choices on the watchlist.

Fortunately, live actions tend to be a hit since most people stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with that, Netflix established a collaboration with Ubisoft to create the live-action of the video game "Assassin's Creed."

Earlier this week, the streaming giant's vice president Peter Friedlander confirmed in a statement that they will give life to "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series.

"We are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy," he pledged.

The series is already in its early development, but no actors have been chosen to be part of the movie yet.

But no worries! This list will show the best Hollywood stars to play the assassin's role in the live action!

Michael Fassbender

Out of all actors out there, Michael Fassbender actually stands out since he already has experience with the "Assassin's Creed" franchise.

The 43-year-old Irish actor ended his 2016 by starring in the film treatment of the video game. Although it received several negative reviews, Fassbender is actually a good actor to hire for the series.

He already has a fair amount of experience in filming action movies. In fact, he currently works with Arnold Schwarzenegger and David Hasselhoff in the sequel of "Kung Fury 2."

Fassbender also has "Next Goal Wins" waiting in his future projects' list, proving that he is in demand, too.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Marvel hero can take a break in seeing other universes by sidelining on the "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series.

Cumberbatch also starred in numerous award-winning films and series, including "Sherlock," Patrick Melrose," and "The Hobbit."

Although he is well-renowned for his role in the MCU, the actor has a long list of projects that qualify him to be an assassin in the video games' live-action.

In addition, he grabbed a CBE in the 2015 Birthday Honors. This acknowledgment alone speaks of how great he is as an actor.

Christian Bale

Assassins usually have that fierce, nerve-wracking look, don't they? If that's the case, Christian Bale is already a full-package for the role.

The 46-year-old star received numerous awards in the past few years. He already brought his name to the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Among his dark films (which looked like the upcoming "Assassin's Creed" series) include "Terminator Salvation," "The Machinist," "Public Enemies," and "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the actors who redefined the word "action," and he could make the same miracle for "Assassin's Creed."

Throughout his active years, the actor has been made familiar with various weapons--from "Mission: Impossible" franchise to "Top Gun."

Since the video game's future live-action will also show the popular Hades bow and Dagger of Kronus (to name a few), it would perfect to see Cruise hold them all.

Mark Walhberg

After working for "Uncharted," fans will certainly wish for Walhberg to be the lead actor for the "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series.

Walhberg recently played the role of Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the "Uncharted" movie. Initially, he was slated to play the role of Nathan Drake.

But time went by and he got older. In the end, Tom Holland replaced him, and it pushed him to take on a different role.

The upcoming live-action will be a perfect film to lead, and hopefully, Walhberg could be the main star this time.

READ MORE: Netflix Anime Festival: 5 Anime Series To Watch Out for in 2021

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles