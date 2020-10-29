Netflix Anime Festival: 5 Anime Series To Watch Out for in 2021

The streaming giant is about to get bigger with the Netflix anime festival coming up next year.

Netflix is expanding its empire by welcoming different kinds and types of series from different countries. This 2021, the Netflix anime catalog will grow more as they embrace some new series.

For years, the streaming giant has been offering series that unveil action, thriller, and comedic storylines. It also gave way for anime to reach more audiences overseas.

Now that people also crave for anime series and moviews, the company will launch the Netflix anime festival this year. There are already several titles on its list, but here are the Top 5 anime series to watch out for in 2021.

The Way of the Househusband

From the makers of the hit-anime series "Toradora," JC Staff gave life to the funniest manga in 2018.

"The Way of the Househusband" will finally receive its anime treatment soon on the streaming site after wowing millions of manga readers.

The story follows the life of Tatsu, who is well-renowned as "The Immortal Dragon." The series will show how he became a legendary Yakuza boss before becoming a househusband.

He then helps his wife, Miku, who is an otaku, in her day-to-day life.

Before coming to Netflix, "The Way of the Househusband" already got a TV live-action version.

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

For fans of the hit series, San-X will be bringing "Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure" to Netflix next year.

It does not have an official synopsis on the streaming site yet. However, the makers already hinted that Japan's famous bear will go on a journey to an amusement park with his friends.

Fans can expect it to come to Netflix before Halloween 2021.

Spriggan

David Production's "Spriggan" Season 1 will adapt what happened in the 1980 manga version.

In October 2020, Netflix unveiled its first poster for the series alongside the caption, "As the armies of man battle over ancient relics, one organization will do all it can to seal them away."

The streaming giant also assured that it will be a perfect adaptation of the famous action manga.

The series will be set years ago, where an ancient civilization rules over the Earth. The old generations then left clues to the future generations on how to use the powerful creations they once benefited from.

From there, the search for mysterious artifacts begins. However, the ARCAM Corporation and Spriggans are blocking people's way.

Godzilla Singular Point

The story of Mei Kamino and Yun Arikawa will be shown in the Netflix anime series "Godzilla Singular Point."

This classic Kaiju, produced by Bones and Orange, will reveal the lives of the young geniuses as they overcome the threats caused by the monster Godzilla.

B: The Beginning

Production IG is now ready to bring Season 2 of the award-winning series "B: The Beginning."

In 2018, Netflix already welcomed the first installment of the franchise. The long wait is now over for fans, and the plot this time will be more disturbing than ever.

The serial killer, "Killer B," will show hair-raising crimes again by murdering different people. The action soon causes the downfall of the city. Meanwhile, investigator Keith becomes responsible for finding the truth and Killer B's identity.

READ MORE: 3 Christmas Movies You Should Add To Your Watch List

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles