Lori Loughlin Scare: Actress Reveals Biggest Fears While in Prison

Lori Loughlin reportedly feels miserable during the first few days of her prison time.

Loughlin might have expected that she would still feel at home while staying inside her cell. However, things are reportedly already getting rough for her.

On October 30, the controversial actress admitted herself to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. She will stay inside the facility for two months as part of her sentence.

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that Loughlin has already entered the facility. But despite complying early, she received no special treatment inside the building.

Exactly five days after her admission, a source told Us Weekly that the "Fuller House" alum's life has not been easy.

"Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting," the source told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, a second insider described the infamous 56-year-old actress as looking like a "wreck."

"Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears," the source stated.

Although she will only stay for two months, Loughlin overthinks that something horrible would happen inside the prison. The actress also expressed belief that her stay could be extended.

Expert Warned Loughlin About Her Stay

Before entering prison, the actress reportedly hired a prison expert to guide her. However, it seems like what she learned is not helping her at all.

A prison expert warned days before entering the correctional facility that Loughlin should expect the worse while serving her time.

Former inmate Holli Coulman told Elle that Victorville Federal Correctional Institute is not a club fed. Despite having different activities for its inmates, Coulman said that the actress would have a hard time inside.

"Lori is stepping into a very awful time to have to go [to prison]," she went on.

She added that some inmates might spoil her because of her status in Hollywood. However, most of the inmates would definitely either ignore or treat her poorly.

Aside from her co-inmates, the actress also needs to prepare herself before facing the aggressive officers.

"They don't care that she's a celebrity, and, in fact, a lot of them will relish the opportunity to make her cry. Because of her crime, they feel she's an entitled person," she went on.

To recall, Lori Loughlin was sentenced after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli got involved in a college bribery scandal.

The authorities accused them of paying a man named Rick Singer $500,000, so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could go to the University of Southern California (USC).

They denied their involvement in the scheme and even moved to dismiss the charges. However, on May 22, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts confirmed that the couple finally decided to plead guilty.

As of writing, her husband has not begun his prison time yet. But Loughlin, for her part, is hoping to be released before Christmas day.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Injury Update: Is Ditching Plant-Based Diet Good for the Music Exec?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles