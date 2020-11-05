Prince Charles Coronavirus 2.0? Prince of Wales EXPOSED to Deadly Virus Once Again

Early this year, Prince Charles was infected with the coronavirus.

A few days ago, he welcomed Alok Sharma, the business, energy, and industrial strategy secretary of the UK, into his home at Clarence House just three days after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Early this week, it was disclosed that the Sharma team's staff received a positive test result after a union health and safety inspection report had identified that there was no social distancing in his office.

Express UK has now learned that Sharma met with Prince Charles last Thursday.

According to a court circular for October 29, it says, "The Prince of Wales this morning received the Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP (Chancellor of the Exchequer). His Royal Highness afterward received the Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma MP (Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)."

However, a spokesperson for the secretary insisted that Clarence House was alerted that one of the staff from Sharma's office tested positive before they met at Prince Charles' abode.

As per The Guardian, it was agreed that the meeting should push through because Sharma didn't have any symptoms and wasn't advised to isolate himself.

They also said that Sharma had no "close contact" with his employee infected with the coronavirus.

But according to the UK government, a person who gets infected with COVID-19 could be infections from up to four days before they become symptomatic and then up to 10 days after.

They can pass the infection to people they interact with even if they have no symptoms.

In one of the World Health Organization's statements, "The time from exposure to COVID-19 to the moment when symptoms begin is, on average, 5-6 days and can range from 1-14 days."

If a Brit is informed by their test and trace tracker that they came in contact with someone who caught the coronavirus, by law, they must isolate for 14 days from their last point of contact with the infected person.

In March, Prince Charles reportedly "got away with it quite lightly" after only experiencing light coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, his son Prince William also tested positive for the coronavirus in April but was not made public at that time.

According to The Sun, who first reported the story, the 38-year-old Prince kept his diagnosis private so he wouldn't alarm the entire country.

Kensington Palace refused to comment on the matter officially.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, didn't tell anyone because "important things were going on, and I didn't want to worry anyone."

As per the outlet, the dad-of-three was treated by palace doctors and followed strict government guidelines by isolating at his home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

A royal commentator later said that Prince William's decision to hide his diagnosis only created "a serious issue of trust" for the British people.

Robert Jobson said that Prince William and his aides showed "poor judgment" about not telling the public the Duke was struck with the virus.

Speaking to his Twitter, Jobson said, "Prince William's decision to LIE about contracting COVID-19 earlier - for whatever reason - is appalling."

He added, "If the Palace is prepared to LIE about an issue as serious as Prince William, second in line to the throne, contracting COVID-19 what else have they LIED about when questioned by the press and why should the media believe any denials going forward?"

Jobson claimed that this "raises serious issues."

Other experts revealed that covering it up "always makes more damaging than the original act," according to Patricia Treble, a Canadian royal expert.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship acknowledged, "Whilst William and his aides might have taken their decision in good faith, questions might be raised about the wisdom of hiding such significant news from the public."

