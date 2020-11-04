Goodbye, US? Twitter Urges Meghan Markle to 'Leave America' As Promised

After years of being blocked from using their political opinions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their voices heard.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out and encouraged others to vote on the November 3, 2020, US Elections.

But early this week, an old statement made by the former "Suits" star ahead of the 2016 US election resurfaced.

It's making headlines once again.

Before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and became a royal, she was an actress, and she had a lot of opinions about Donald Trump.

In an old interview on the "Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," the 39-year-old announced that she would leave the US if Trump would become president.

She explained why she would stay in Canada when she filmed the legal drama, saying, "If that is the reality we are talking about, then that is a game-changer in terms of how we move in the world here."

The mom-of-one added, "Of course Trump is divisive-think about female voters alone. I think it was in 2012, and the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points."

Meghan continued, "That's a huge number and as misogynistic as Trump is-and so vocal about it-that's a huge chunk of it."

During that election, Meghan was supporting Hillary Clinton for president.

Speaking of Hillary, she said that people are not just voting for a woman, but people should vote because she's a woman.

The Los Angeles-born royal also claimed that Trump made it easy "that you don't want that kind of world that he's painting."

Now that Biden and Trump currently close in the 2020 presidential race, a few Twitter users pushed that Meghan and her husband should keep her promise.

One Twitter user said, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when you pack and leave after a Trump Landslide. Take these other YAHOOS with you. Thanks."

Another person said, "What happened to all the actors and entertainers who were going to leave the US if Trump won in 2016?"

"Why [can't] some people, such as pretentious Meghan Markle, who promised to leave the US if Trump became POTUS, keep their promise? They need to learn something from Trump: Promise made, promise kept," another tweeted.

Though people urge her to leave the US, some urged her NOT to come back to the UK.

One tweeted, "No way, Jose. Whatever happens, she MUST not come back to the UK."

Meanwhile, just because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the US and have been vocal with the elections doesn't mean it would stop at just there.

A spokesperson of the Sussexes revealed that her political activism won't end after this.

She reportedly feels that she feels encouraging people to get involved is important.

Meghan and her 36-year-old husband faced massive backlash in the last few months for talking about American politics and the US elections.

They broke the centuries-old tradition that calls for members of the royal family to stay politically neutral.

A Sussex spokesperson said that the couple's comments were not time specific.

They told Insider, "Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process."

Numerous outlets also claimed that Meghan Markle voted early by mail in the 2020 presidential elections and is eagerly waiting for the results at her $14.5 million Santa Barbara mansion with Prince Harry.

She reportedly did it via mail-in ballot, as per Page Six, and couldn't wait to cast her vote.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry cannot take part in the elections because he's not a US citizen.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin 'Nightmare' in Jail; Reveals How She Prepared for Her Prison Sentence

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles