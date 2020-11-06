Netflix USA: 5 Awesome Shows Coming To Netflix This December 2020

What a year it has been. But with a whole month in December coming, it's not really that too late to turn things around--even just by watching some holiday-themed Netflix USA shows with your family, loved ones, or even alone.

Below are five Netflix USA 2020 shows and movies coming in December to make sure your year would end so much better than how it has been been for most months we are stuck in this COVID-19 pandemic.

Angela's Christmas Wish

The title alone is enough to make you think of ponies and rainbows--and push away all the anxiety this year has brought about for a while.

"Angela's Christmas Wish" is a sequel to the 2017 Christmas short originating from Ireland. On this newest offering, the cute protagonist Angela is on a mission to help reunite her family just in time for Christmas.

This comes on December 1st.

Mank

If you'll rather avoid family Christmas films because they can bring about certain emotions you rather not have, then be excited for Mank, dropping on December 4.

It's a biopic movie entirely in black and white, with director David Fincher retelling all the desperate efforts to complete the screenplay of Citizen Kane. It has a huge cast, including but not limited to Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman.

Selena

Releasing on the same date is another biopic, this time of the singer Selena. Christian Serratos would be starring as Selena Quintanilla, whose music career ended in a tragedy when she was shot by her former manager. She was days shy of becoming 24 years of age.

There were already films about her life, the most famous one of which starred Jennifer Lopez as Selena.

The Prom

If musicals are your thing, then "The Prom" is certainly going to make you happy.

Releasing on the 11th of December, "The Prom" has one of the biggest casts Netflix USA has ever assembled.

The musical will feature a troupe that swarms a small town high school girl wishing to take her girlfriend to prom but was not supported by the community.

When we say the cast is big, it is BIG--not just in number but in the level of popularity. It includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Jo Ellen Pelman, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells, among others.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Last but certainly not the least is "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," now more known as Chadwick Boseman's last project before he died due to cancer.

The biggest movie release of December 2020 is directed by George C. Wolfe. Apart from Boseman is Viola Davis, who would play "Mother of the Blues" or Rainey.

The movie will be following Rainey and a group of musicians as they work through a Chicago recording session in 1927. Since she was one of the first blues artists to record her work, it's going to be an epic retelling of her story.

In an interview about the movie, Davis shared why this story needs to be shown.

"It shows what Black life was like in 1924, how it was informing our relationships," she said, emphasizing the story had a mixture of hope and trauma that Black people faced in the past. "You try to take that emptiness and fill it up with something."

