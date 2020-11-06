Game of Thrones Prequel: 'House of the Dragon' Cast, Release Date & Updates!

"Game of Thrones" fans rejoice. There is now an update on the spinoff of the show, a little after a year it was announced.

According to Hollywood Life, the spinoff titled "House of the Dragon" is already in the works.

While GOT focused on so many Houses throughout Westeros, "House of the Dragon" would focus just on one: the Targaryens.

Daenerys Targaryen, known as the mother of dragons, has been a key character in the original series, and she was loved until the end. A spinoff about her bloodline is all but natural.

Here are all the information about this spinoff so far.

It Would Have 10 episodes

The "Game of Thrones" prequel has already received a 10-episode series order from HBO.

Adapted from author George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, which provides a comprehensive history of the Targaryen family, the spinoff is going to further elucidate the history of the powerful families in Westeros. They may not be the focus, but they are worth understanding better.

THERE WILL BE Dragons

It's easy to think Daenerys was able to become the mother of dragon because she has the charm, but dragons' history goes way back in the realm of Westeros.

All-New Cast of "House of the Dragon"

Paddy Considine is already cast as King Viserys Targaryen.

One of Daenery's ancestors, Viserys was the fifth Targaryen king to sit on the Iron Throne. He's chosen specifically by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

Unlike the other members of Daenerys' family, Viserys is warm, kind and, thankfully, decent. He only has a simple wish, which is to carry forward his grandfather's legacy.

According to HBO, Viserys is also a dragonride and Paddy is the perfect fit.

Included in Paddy's portfolio are "The Outsider" and "The Third Day."

Other cast members will probably emerge soon. Since Emiliar Clarke technically breathed life to Daenerys' character, the question is if she would reprise her role in this prequel, if Daenerys is around.

Analysts claimed it does not make sense since thile said spinoff is set hundreds of years prior to GOT, so Daenerys hasn't even been born yet. However, if showrunners can approve occassional flash-forwards centuries into the future, then there is a possibility.

But there is still no news of that happening.

A Fiery Storyline

The fact that dragons are involved is a guarantee that the spinoff will have a fiery storyline. From the book, it can already be gleaned that the Targaryen family has a rich history, so the show has a lot of material to cover.

Back in 2019, George R.R. Martin himself teased in his official blog: "If you'd like to know a bit more of what the show will be about... well, I can't actually spill those beans, but you might want to pick up a copy of two anthologies I did with Gardner Dozois, DANGEROUS WOMEN and ROGUES, and then move on to Archmaester Gyldayn's history, FIRE & BLOOD."

"Game of Thrones" Prequel Release Date: It's Happening in ...2022?

Unfortunately, the series might not happen next year. No official premiere date has been confirmed officially, but HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys revealed to Deadline that it is highly likely to drop in 2022.

He gave this tentative date for the "Game of Thrones" prequel" way before the pandemic, so it is also likely that the timeline has changed.

READ MORE: KUWTK: Kendall Jenner Makes Surprising Confession About Kylie Jenner After Big Fight

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles