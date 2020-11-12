'Gangsta Love' Rapper Dead at 28 -- Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

"Gangsta Love" hitmaker, rapper Mo3, has died at the age of 28.

On Wednesday, multiple news outlets confirmed the passing of the popular Dallas rapper.

The CBS Dallas-Fort Worth first reported that the rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was involved in a shooting incident on the Interstate 35 near Dallas.

At first, the authorities refused to detail who the victim was. But TMZ later on confirmed that it was indeed Mo3.

According to the Dallas Police, the suspect approached the rapper. It was also noted that the person behind the shooting was an armed, adult Black male.

"At approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car," Variety quoted.

"The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim's car."

Authorities also revealed that the rapper still managed to run southward to save himself. However, the suspect chased him and shot him multiple times.

Meanwhile, authorities added that they still tried to rush Mo3 to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, he died due to his extreme injuries.

Aside from Mo3, a bystander inside another vehicle also got hit by the gunfire. The victim is now under treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

As of writing, the identity of the suspect is yet to be determined.

Mo3's death ended his career, which immediately skyrocketed in 2006 after releasing the songs "Gangsta Love" and "Hold Ya Tongue."

He also began his professional music career through his 2014 mixtape "Shottaz." Four years ago, he collaborated with Badazz and Hurricane Chris for the song "4 Indictments."

The rapper's sudden passing came after two other pillars of the entertainment industry were also shot to death.

More Victims of Shooting Incidents

The killing of Hollywood artists is seemingly becoming a common scene in the past few months.

To recall, "2012" actor Eddie Hassell also died earlier this November after he was killed in a shooting in Texas.

The 30-year-old actor suffered from horrendous gunshots wounds, which claimed his life later on.

A few days later, the Grand Prairie Police Department arrested the 18-year-old suspect with the help of the US Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

"UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Grand Prairie Police for Capital Murder in the Eddie Hassell Homicide Investigation," the department wrote on Twitter.

TMZ named D'Jon Antone as the prime suspect for the shooting and killing.

Only a month ago, Thomas Jefferson Byrd also got injured in a shooting incident in Atlanta. However, upon the arrival of the authorities at the scene, he was immediately pronounced dead.

Spike Lee, one of the closest colleagues of the victim, confirmed the news in a post.

"I'm so sad to announce the tragic murder of our beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom is my guy."

