Emily in Paris Season 2: Cast, Release Date & Everything You Need To Know

"Emily in Paris" has its fair share of controversies and criticisms, but it's overall loved so there is a season season. It might be one of the year's most polarizing shows, but it certainly makes for a good entertainment.

The series, which follows American Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins in her new life in France, looks really lighthearted enough when it was first teased. But once it was releaseda and people have watched it, Netflix users cannot decide whether they love it or hate it.

Regardless though, the clamor was enough for Netflix to give a go signal for a follow-up season.

The exciting news was announced on Nov. 11, just a month after its premiere. Netflix probably knew about the mixed reception the series had, so the announcement was made in a cheeky letter patterned after how Emily's boss Sylvie would put it. "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French," the letter read.

If you are a fan, then everything to know about "Emily in Paris" season 2 so far, is here.

"Emily in Paris" Season 2 Cast - Old and New

Will Lily Collins reprise her role? Certainly. If not her, who would play Emily? It's not as if the titular character can be removed or replaced from the show.

According to Bustle, majority of the old cast wiould return to the show, wherein some of them would get meatier roles this time.

Mindy (Ashley Park), in particular, will likely have more of a central role since she has moved in with Emily in the finale. The closer she is to the main character, the more she will be seen on the show. This is not just a good thing for her, but also her growing fans. "Any excuse to see more of Mindy, I am all for," show creater Darren Star told Glamour.

As Emily slowly gains the begrudging respect of her coworkers, she'll also likely bond more with the other characters. The artists playing them of course would return as well, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery.

Season 2 is also likely to give more airtime to chef Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) and his now ex-girlfriend Camille (played by Camille Razat). It's too early to know if there would be new cast members and who they are but they are going to be announced in due time.

Storyline and Release Date

While Netflix gave a go signal for "Emily in Paris" Season 2 in a definitive manner, what it cannot give right now is the release date.

It's quite hard to tell when a new season will air due to the pandemic, so it is safe to assume that it is not going to happen just yet. The show is obviously filmed in Paris, and going back there is not that easy, since the country is currently placed under quarantine until Dec. 1, 2020.

"I hope we'll be back in Paris next spring and things will ease up a little bit," Darren Star said. "We start filming Younger soon in New York, so that will be an interesting challenge, but it's possible. I think hopefully we'll be in a better place by next spring," he added.

Like the new cast, it is hard to know definitely what the new storyline is going to be, except for the fact that it is continuation of Emily's life in Paris with her new friends, workmates and lovers.

When it is already safe to film, then it might take a year to wrap up. If the show would start filming in spring 2021, then the show might drop on spring 2022. Fans have plenty of time to rewatch the first season.

READ MORE: $300 Milllion! Taylor Swift's Masters Purchased for Insane Amount

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles