'Matrix 4' Wrap Party Under Investigation -- Here's Why

"The Matrix 4" immediately topped the latest trending list, but not for a good reason.

Fans need to wait over a year before "The Matrix 4" arrives in cinemas. However, the film immediately caught everyone's attention after its recent wrap party has been put under investigation.

Amid the health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, "The Matrix 4" team still managed to finish filming the whole movie while following protocols.

After facing postponement after postponement, the award-winning franchise recently wrapped up its production. To celebrate the milestone before the film's debut, the team reportedly gathered again in Germany. Unfortunately, the producers and the crew masked the wrap party as "last filming" and broke protocols by holding large gatherings and failing to observe social distancing.

As of press time, Germany only allows gatherings with not more than 50 people.

According to The Independent, "The Matrix 4" wrap party is now under investigation in the country for a possible violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Per the news outlet, the cast members went to the gathering in costume. They also sent observers outside to make it look like they were currently filming.

Since the event looked like a party than work, the city of Potsdam plans to hold hearings to look into it. The authorities also aim to prove whether the "film shoot" is actually a forbidden party.

"No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming," a guest told the German tabloid Bild.

However, "The Matrix 4" team did not register any event for Wednesday night--the evening when the alleged gathering took place.

A spokesperson for Potsdam said that they have received the report. Once proven that they have broken protocols, the team might face fines and other legal consequences.

"The state's containment ordinance allows us to impose fines against organizers and/or individuals. Whether (and if so, against whom and in what amount) we will impose one or more fines will only be determined after the hearing," the representative said.

What Happened Inside The Party?

More than 200 guests, including Keanu Reeves, reportedly attended in character so they could refer to the gathering as part of the filming.

Meanwhile, the team defended that safety precautions were still taken and observed before, during, and after the wrap party.

The attendees reportedly tested for COVID-19 before entering the venue. In addition, they wore masks while practicing social distancing.

Still, some anecdotal reports suggested that these things may not have been strictly enforced.

Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, reportedly left the party early. Meanwhile, the other attendees stayed out all night until Thursday morning.

"The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn't wear them as the party wore on," one of the attendees went on.

The directors, Lana Wachowski and Neil Patrick Harris, allegedly attended the event as well. Their camp has not yet released a statement to address the issue.

