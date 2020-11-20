Prince Harry Accused of Being 'Silent' in Diana BBC Controversy, But Loud In US Show Appearance

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry should "man up" and stand alongside his older brother during the quest of his late mom's controversial interview with BBC.

Prince William has reportedly welcomed an inquiry into allegations that BBC journalist Martin Bashir, who interviewed Princess Diana for a Panorama interview in 1995, forged documents to convince the Princess of Wales to speak to him.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief for Majesty Magazine, noticed that Prince Harry hasn't commented publicly on the matter and suggested that the Duke of Sussex's silence speaks loudness about his relationship with his older brother.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, Seward said that the 36-year-old Prince is usually keen on letting his opinions become known and questioned why he hasn't done anything yet in this case, nor have stood by the Duke of Cambridge's side to share this responsibility.

Seward added, "It is odd he hasn't spoken out about the BBC and Bashir case as he has been speaking out a lot about other things recently."

The expert may have referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vocalness about the recent US elections and voicing out their opinions on American politics.

Seward, disappointed with the former senior royal, further told The Sun that the dad-of-one should "really man up" and forget about the feud he and Prince William have for the sake of their mom.

"They should be standing shoulder-to-shoulder on this one," she added.

Early this year, reports emerged that Prince William and Prince Harry had a fall out after the latter decided to leave the British royal family.

With nothing from Prince Harry regarding the BBC and his mother, he recently landed a supporting role for a US show.

The now-California-based Prince made a four-minute recorded video appearance about the annual "Stand Up For Heroes" benefit concert for American military veterans.

In the video, he talked about his Invictus charity for wounded and disabled military people who served the UK.

"As far as I see it, service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos."

He added, "It's what happens when people aren't looking, and it's about how we take care of each other every single day."

Meanwhile, over the past two weeks, Prince William has reportedly been in talks with BBC after the allegations have surfaced.

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, alleged that he was shown "false bank statements" by Martin Bashir and that they were used to help the reporter gain access to his sister, in turn, the Princess' trust. He is hoping for an independent inquiry.

According to the BBC, the mother-of-two wrote a note saying that she didn't see any false bank statements and that the network didn't play a part in Bashir's interview with her.

BBC has reportedly started the investigation and is seeking to discover what steps the BBC and Bashir took to land the interview.

On Wednesday, Prince William said, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction."

"It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

