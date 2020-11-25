Diego Maradona Dies at 60 -- Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

The legendary Argentine soccer player, Diego Maradona, has passed away at the age of 60.

Maradona's health completely deteriorated less than a month after turning 60, leading to his untimely passing.

On Wednesday, Maradona's spokesman, Sebastian Sanchi, confirmed on Instagram that the "Hand of God" goal creator died due to a heart attack.

The heartbreaking news came two weeks after he got discharged from a hospital somewhere in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

Daily Mail reported that over nine ambulances arrived in front of his house on Wednesday. After his discharge from the hospital, the 60-year-old former athlete spent his time inside the exclusive gated area of San Andres.

According to the news outlet, Maradona took an early lunch. After having his meal, he reportedly told his caretaker that he wanted to take a nap since he was not feeling well.

Local reports also revealed that one of his nurses discovered that he suffered from a suspected heart attack.

Unfortunately, despite sending a bunch of paramedics, he was not saved by anyone.

The World Mourns Over Maradona's Death

In the light of his passing, the office of Argentina's president ordered a three-day national mourning to commemorate the late soccer player's life.

"You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for a lifetime," President Alberto Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

The Argentine Football Association and its president, Claudio Tapia, also confirmed the player's death. In a tweet, they took their sorrows out and paid tribute to the football legend.

Meanwhile, Maradona's body has been taken to the Argentinian president's mansion, Casa Rosada, where a private viewing will be held.

For his fans who will not be able to see him for the last time, they shared their thoughts online and paid tribute to Maradona.

One fan said, "We lost two great footballers this year, Diego Maradona & Stephen Tataw. I would like to keep in mind the good memories you gave to the fans of football all over the world. #RIP."

"I watched my first World Cup on TV in 1986. @diegomaradona is a legend and will go down in History as one of the Best. Rest in Peace," another one wrote.

Another avid fan penned, "At the highest level of the game, Maradona dominated the World Cup as no one else had ever done till then or since. Remember him this way. Thank you D10S."

Diego Maradona's Health Through The Years

Maradona suffered from a number of health issues before his passing due to a heart attack.

Before his death, his doctor Leopoldo Luque revealed to CNN Sports that the football player underwent a subdural hematoma surgery to remove the blood clot in his brain.

Per the medical staff, Maradona also showed withdrawal symptoms before the procedure.

Apart from several health disturbances, he unfortunately let cocaine and Mafia destroy his life.

To recall, he faced his downfall due to his hard drug addiction. This led Maradona to turn to parties and alcohol after his fame restricted him from going out peacefully.

He eventually received drug charges and a 15-month ban from football.

Maradona tried to return to Argentina's 1994 World Cup squad. However, he failed another drug test as he reportedly used performance-enhancer ephedrine.

Despite this fall from grace, almost everyone still showed support for Diego Maradona.

