Style Queen Hailie Jade: 5 Awesome Fashion Statement of Eminem's Daughter

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, surprised her fans as she returned to social media after her six-month hiatus.

With over 2 million Instagram followers, the blonde beauty shared a glimpse of her life while on quarantine.

It appears that the 24-year-old has been spending her downtime in what seemed to be her room, wearing her caramel sweater top and cozy beige lounge pants.

Referencing her absence on IG, she captioned the post, "does the explanation "2020" work for everyone here?"

As the daughter of the iconic rapper, Hailie Jade has been in the spotlight since she was young.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner previously revealed some of his songs were dedicated to her daughter--this includes his 2002 track "Hailie's Song" followed by his 2005 song "Mockingbird."

Now that she's a grown-up, Hailie is also making a name for herself as a social media influencer.

Moreover, her IG is curated with picture-perfect OOTD shots that basically says #feedgoals.

With that said, here are her top five snaps that proves that she is more than just Eminem's daughter but a fashion icon in the making.

Getting Groovy

The blonde beauty had a trip down memory lane as she celebrated her 24th birthday last December 25, 2019 with a 70s-inspired theme shoot.

Dressed in a glittery long sleeve jumpsuit, Hailie Jade paired it with white roller skates for that retro vibe.

Monochrome Goddess

Although her post stated the photo was taken in Michigan, Detroit, she can pass as one of the casts of the teen drama series "Gossip Girl," which features the IT girls of New York's Upper East Side.

Wearing a blush coat under a white turtleneck sweater dress, she paired it with a black and white over the knee boots with snakes skin for print for a glam feel.

Street Chic

Another classy look from Hailie Jade is her street shot while hailing a cab.

"Taxi, please," she wrote while sporting a leather camel coat, looking like a total movie star.

Eminem's daughter then styled it with a black turtleneck top and mini skirt under sheer black leggings.

Moreover, she finished off the look wearing a kitten heel black booties to elongate her legs and paired it with a dark shoulder bag with silver chains.

Classy in White

One warmer day, the 24-year-old influencer opted for a classy white top with ruffle detail for that added personality.

She then paired it with light washed jeans and brown sunglasses for a more muted tone.

"happpppy valentine's day my people you don't need a significant other to feel love today- love yourself, love your friends, love your family & eat some heart shaped candy," she captioned her post.

Street Style Suit Up

Lastly, Hailie Jade's had her own take on the business-on-the-top-but-party-at-the-bottom kind of look with her black blazer dress and a small fanny pack.

Instead of heels, she chose to wear white dad shoes for that street style get up.

The blonde beauty then added a micro black sunglasses for the #girlboss feels.

