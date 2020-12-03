Britney Spears Instagram: Top 5 Best IG Moments of Britney as She Turns 39!

Britney Spears turned a year older, wiser, and definitely happier as she celebrated her birthday with beau Sam Asghari.

The Queen of Pop received a lot of love on her special day as she turned 39 on December 2.

In her recent post, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker got all mushy in front of the cam while sharing a series of sweet snaps on Instagram. In fact, one photo showed Britney's boyfriend planting a kiss on her cheeks.

"Happy b-day to me," Spears wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram account, the 26-year-old Iranian stunner shared a clip of Spears singing "Happy Birthday" to herself with a bunny filter.

"Happy Birthday to my Lioness. We've been celebration we will celebrate until the end of the year. Let the cake eating began......" Sam captioned.

Aside from her birthday post, the "Piece of Me" songstress regularly updates her 26.9 million followers with her powerful dance moves and sultry photos, most especially during the lockdown.

With that being said, we give you a rundown of Britney Spears' five biggest moments on Instagram.

A Day at the Beach

First on the list is Spears and her beau's casual date at the beach back in October.

The 39-year-old pop icon, wearing a pink top and skimpy string bikini, sat high on Asghari's shoulder while sporting a surgical mask and board shorts.

The hitmaker simply captioned her post with three red roses emojis.

Little Wins! Testing Negative From COVID-19

The blonde bombshell is keeping her body in tip-top shape as she shared a few clips of her exercise and dance routines at home. Interestingly, the "Toxic" singer felt delighted after a good workout session with her trainer.

Apart from this, she also shared that she and her beau tested negative from coronavirus before inviting her trainer to spar with her. "OH, THE PUNCH in this video!!!! I just like the sound of it !!! PS .... so glad we both got tested negative for COVID so my trainer could come over for a good workout session !!!" she wrote.

Goddess in White

Britney Spears surprised her fans as she played dress-up wearing a white gown. The party dress featured a sweetheart neckline with embellished detail showing off her toned arms and flowy tulle skirt that accentuated her small waist.

She captioned her snap by explaining why she chose the particular garment: "I know ... me in a party dress seems kinda unheard of, but I'm not sure what the bright light was about !!!! No, it's not apart of the dress ... no, it's not a ruffle !!!! The pic just came out that way ... things that make you go hmmmmmm.!!!"

Beach Babe

In September, the former Disney star chose to get a tan and spend a solo day at the beach.

Wearing a red bikini and a straw hat to protect her face from the harsh sunlight, the pop princess laid on the sand with her arms on both sides and her feet up in the air, flaunting her toned legs.

Queen of Travelling

Last but definitely not least in Britney Spears' best IG moments is her boyfriend's out-of-town birthday bash.

Although they did not disclose the location, the couple boarded a private plane while heading to the beach based on her caption's emojis.

