Spotify Wrapped 2020: Most-Streamed Artists Worldwide Revealed!

Spotify, the world's leading subscription-based music streaming service, has recently unveiled Spotify Wrapped 2020 - a list of the most-streamed artists, most popular songs, albums, and podcasts.

Read on to find out if your favorite artist or song made it to this year's list.

Most Streamed Female Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

It's not a surprise that Taylor Swift made it to the list - after all, she saved 2020 by releasing a surprise album after writing it during the coronavirus lockdown.

Her latest album, "folklore," is on Spotify and has a genre of alternative and indie, completely different from her previous pop and country albums.

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's entire discography is rich and record-breaking.

She's on this list because Billie loves what she does, even revealing to her Vanity Fair interview that she's currently working on 16 new songs.

Billie is the youngest most-streamed female artist for 2020.

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently released her sixth studio album, "Positions," which is the grown-up "saucy but safe" version of her previous albums.

For fans who grew up with Ariana, they would listen to her latest albums. Simultaneously, people who enjoy her pop, lo-fi, EDM type of music from previous albums would enjoy her catchy songs like "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings," and many more.

4. Halsey

She's only been in the music scene recently, but Halsey's already breaking records and topping charts with her songs.

Despite releasing three albums, Halsey continued to keep her real personality in all of the songs she released, opening most aspects of her life and never concealing her true feelings.

5. Dua Lipa

People mocked her for her dancing skills, but now they're bowing down to Dua Lipa's vocals and songs.

She is Spotify's fifth most-streamed female artist for 2020.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny earns more than 8.3 billion streams on Spotify for 2020 following the release of "YHLQMDLG," which is also 2020's most-streamed album.

He's a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, fashion icon who entered the Spotify list, garnering the fifth spot in 2019.

Bad Bunny is currently up for two awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

2. Drake

Though his latest "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" isn't critically-acclaimed, Drake, through his old songs, becomes the second-most streamed artist on Spotify for 2020.

These songs include "Hold On, We're Going Home," "Hotline Bling," "Best I Ever Had," and many more.

3. J Balvin

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin is the third-most streamed artist on Spotify.

He is considered the "prince of Reggaeton" and is regarded as one of the best-selling Latin music artists worldwide after selling more than 35 million records.

4. Juice Wrld

Despite his demise, Juice WRLD's song "Lucid Dreams" has been played on Spotify over one billion times.

This may be due to his death after his accidental overdose of powerful painkillers in December 2019.

Juice WRLD leaves behind a legacy, being the fourth most-streamed artist on Spotify.

5. The Weeknd

He recently complained of being robbed from the Grammy's, and perhaps he's right.

The Weeknd is the fifth most-streamed artist this year, thanks to his falsetto and eccentric music.

The Canada-born singer-songwriter influenced contemporary R&B and inspired multiple artists.

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

"Yoh ago lo que me da la gana" is Spanish for "I Do Whatever I Want" is the most-streamed album of 2020.

According to reviews, the album is a "big party record that pushes boundaries and pays homage to reggaeton's past and future."

2. After Hours, The Weeknd

According to reviews, the Weeknd's fourth studio album released early this year is one of his bests, the perfect mix of the 80s and contemporary.

"After Hours" is one of his best albums ever created with mind-blowing songs and fantastic music videos.

3. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Released in 2019, Post Malone's "Hollywood Bleeding" is his third studio album.

Many believe that the album feels more like pop-rock instead of hip-hop, which many of his fans were surprised with because not many others would branch out to another genre.

In this album, he also collaborated with artists like Ozzy Osbourne.

4. Fine Line, Harry Styles

Released about a year ago, British singer Harry Styles' second album, "Fine Line," may make the listener all sorts of feelings from excitement, breakups, sexy time, feeling sad, and many more.

It's an entirely different tune to the songs they used to sing in One Direction, which is why "Fine Line" is the fourth most-streamed album.

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa infused disco with futuristic tunes on "Future Nostalgia."

She set the trend for the return of 80s music, with many reviews saying that this sophomore album from the Brit may have the potential to be one of pop's greatest.

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

2. Dance Monkey, Tones and I

3. The Box, Roddy Ricch

4. Roses - Imanbek Remix, Imanbek and SAINt JHN

5. Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

1. Society & Culture

2. Comedy

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. Arts & Entertainment

5. Education

