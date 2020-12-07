Kylie Jenner Instagram: Top 3 Fashion Styles You Can Copy From Kylie

She may be the youngest member of the famous Kar-Jen clan, but Kylie Jenner is probably the most successful among the six siblings.

The 23-year-old socialite's claim to fame is through her family's long-running reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" However, she managed to make a name for herself and veer away from the shadows of her sisters.

Aside from her multi-millionaire status with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, she is also known as an icon of her generation, rocking fashion-forward outfits on the red carpet and on Instagram.

She often updates her 202 million followers with her aesthetically pleasing style, mostly showing off her famous curves and sporting jaw-dropping signature ensembles.

With that said, we take a look at the top fashion styles you can copy from Kylie Jenner.

Head to Toe Leopard

It's no secret that the beauty mogul loves loud print and bold colors.

During her cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping single "WAP," the Kylie Cosmetics founder was also seen donning a cheetah print bodysuit with knee-high boots and a cape in the same print.

Now, in her recent IG post, the mother-of-one shared a snap of her wearing a Moncler's Richard Quinn skin-tight leopard print gloved bodysuit, which she paired with a matching printed puffy parka that retails at a whopping $2,041.

"Snow leopard," she captioned her post.

The photo was taken during the family's trip to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the fifth birthday of Kim K's son, Saint.

Rocking in Dior With Stormi

Kylie Jenner often posts twinning moments with her daughter Stormi.

During a Kardashian-Jenner getaway, the reality star stunned her fans with a head-to-toe ensemble from Christian Dior.

The Kylie Skin owner was seen sporting a bucket hat, jacket, combat boots and a book tote, all from the French luxury brand.

Just like her mom, the 2-year-old tot appears to be a fashion icon in the making. Stormi was sporting combat boots that match her mom and a black puffer coat, also from Dior.

Kylie called her daughter a "snow baby" while looking unbothered by the intense climate.

Fans can't help but gush over the mother and daughter's cute moment.

"Snow queen and angel, " one wrote.

A second fan expressed the same thoughts and commented, "cutest mama daughter duo."

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Fall

The 23-year-old "KUWTK" star officially welcomed the fall season with her sheer cow print top and bottom with a green tom for a pop of color.

Moreover, Kylie finished off her look with an on-trend leather coat that features a green shearling lining that matches her whole ensemble.

On top of this, Kylie Jenner paired it with a 90's vibe clear sunglasses and a black leather bowling bag from Christian Dior.

She simply captioned her post with "hello fall" followed by a green emoji.

READ MORE: Sweet! Paris Hilton Shows Love for BF Cater Reum in 1-Year Anniversary

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles