Sweet! Paris Hilton Shows Love for BF Carter Reum in 1-Year Anniversary

Paris Hilton is head over heels with boyfriend Carter Reum as they celebrate their first anniversary.

In her recent Instagram post, the hotel heiress shared a sweet video montage showing their moments as a couple. The heartwarming video played with Paris' song "Heartbeat" as background music.

In a lengthy caption, the blonde beauty felt surreal to have spent a fantastic year with the 39-year-old businessman.

"Happy one year Anniversary, my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible," Hilton shared.

Moreover, Hilton mentioned that it feels like she and Reum were "custom-made for each other," adding that her life is perfect now that she's with her beau.

"Every day, I feel like I'm in a dream. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. I've heard of twin flames before, but I never believed in them till you."

The OG "It" girl concluded her heartfelt message by calling her boyfriend her "twin flame, best friend, her other half and partner for life."

"And I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe, and at home in your arms and by your side forever," Hilton added.

The socialite's famous friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple as they mark another milestone in their relationship.

"I'm so happy you're happy, sis," Disney alum Demi Lovato wrote. Meanwhile, "Gossip Girl" actress Paige Mobley greeted the couple on their anniversary and expressed her delight for the couple.

Musician Oli London echoed the same thoughts and wished both Hilton and Reum the best in their relationship: "Awww, huge happy anniversary to you so nice to see you so happy."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Debut on the Red Carpet

Earlier this 2020, Paris Hilton surprised the crowd after she arrived with Reum during the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

According to E! News, the two were spotted holding hands and getting all touchy at the party.

"They are smiling at each other as she places her hand on the back of his head and touches and rubs his neck," the insider told the publication, adding that the businessman was "holding Paris' hand and clearing a path for her" while exiting the event together.

Who Is Carter Reum?

Hilton's relationship with her new beau came after her split with her ex-fiancé, Chris Zylka.

Just like the blonde beauty, Reum is 39-year-old business who is well known in Hollywood.

He is the co-founder of the vodka brand VEEV Spirits, alongside his brother Courtney.

Aside from this, the Illinois native has other multiple investments from different companies such as Classpass, Snapchat, Lyft, and Pinterest.

