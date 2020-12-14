Who Is Sarah Fuller? The First Woman To Score in Power 5 College Football

Twenty-one years old and already making history. This is Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game. Apart from this amazing fact though, there are more to this college senior.

Sarah became the first-ever woman to score in a Power 5 game on Saturday. In the world of football that is largely deemed a sport for men, this is a mean feat.

In addition, college football cannot be downplayed. It is massive in the US, acting as the supplier of the vast majority of players who end up with shining careers in the NFL.

The goalie for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team made her debut at the Nov. 28 match-up against the University of Missouri, starting out as a placekicker during the second half of the game. This was already record-breaking.

"History has been made!" NBC Sports tweeted alongside a video clip of Sarah on the field. "@VandyFootball's Sarah Fuller is officially the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. @OnHerTurf"

History has been made! 👏@VandyFootball's Sarah Fuller is officially the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. @OnHerTurf



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/Bd7W75ZWZU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 28, 2020

By now, everyone would already know who she is and what she was able to achieve at her young age. However, she is certainly more to her than what meets the eye and the sport.

She's a Star in the Making Right From the Start

Sarah Fuller's IG is a goldmine of posts that would show who she exactly is. One conclusion is that she has been dreaming of being a big star in the world of soccer and football right from the start.

Check out how cute she was in a throwback photo she shared.

Now imagine all the hard work she poured in to make that dream come true.

She's a Regular Fun-Loving Girl and Friend

Her IG posts are undoubtedly dominated by pictures of her in the field, but she also has several of her just having fun with friends--in the beach, with her dog, and of course, very cute selfies!

She Stays Super Fit by Boxing

School athletes already have a strict practice and workout regimen, but Sarah has fun staying fit through boxing.

She Represents Little Girls Who Have Big Dreams

Sarah is very well aware of her exceptional ability and believes that all girls should be given the opportunity to show theirs. In other words, she's a true inspiration in a world that refuses to acknowledge the dreams of girls and talents of women outside the stereotypes.

"I represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this or have thought about playing football or any sport, really," she shared to the school's website, prior to her debut. "I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to, you really can. If you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things."

She's Humble

Unlike most who would have let their achievement get into their heads, Fuller took time to comprehend what it all meant, as MSN reported.

After becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 regular-season college football game, she was interviewed on how it all feels and she admitted that she still needed time to process.

"Honestly, I haven't taken a second to soak it all in," Fuller told ESPN.

In the immediate aftermath, all she can say about the life-altering experience was that it was "pretty cool."

But as The Guardian was able to catch up with her later on, she revealed that the past few weeks after the game had been incredible, not because she is being praised but because she can see many girls being inspired.

"These past few weeks have been incredible," Fuller shared. "The energy on the team has been amazing. A few of my teammates' little sisters play flag football, and they've asked me to send videos to them, saying they're inspired."

