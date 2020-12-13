Taylor Swift Admits Big Flaw on Songwriting Process

Taylor Swift has released her second album for this year, which is a mean feat considering how the world is still plunged in an ongoing pandemic.

"Evermore," the album she released on Friday after she just announced it a few hours earleir, has been a real treat from the songstress--like all her albums. However, it is also the most different because the singer said a fundamental shift in how she writes her songs has also changed for the newest album.

Taylor Swift Says Old Writing Style Not Sustainable

The singer spoke about how a songwriting shift took place on "Folklore" and "Evermore." It's not really a bad thing. It's quite the opposite as it provides her with "a real breakthrough moment of excitement and happiness".

According to NME, speaking to Zane Lowe in a preview of an upcoming interview for the Apple Music Awards 2020, Swift got real on what she thinks of her past writing style, which necessitated the present change.

She claimed her old writing style is "diaristic" and it had a somewhat bad effect on her life as a growing artist.

"There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt it was unsustainable for my future moving forward," she shared.

Swift revealed that her songwriting style placed limitations on herself and opened her up to ridicule on certain days.

"It felt too hot of a microscope. On my bad days, I would feel like I was loading a canon of clickbait, when that's not what I want for my life," Tay-Tay added.

New Style Makes Her Optimistic

With "Folklore," she was able to test out a new style where she sings about random and made-up characters instead of about herself, which usually makes tabloids swoop in and take jabs at her private life.

"I think that when I put out 'Folklore', I felt like if I can do this thing where I get to create characters in this mythological American town or wherever I imagine them, and I can reflect my own emotions onto what I think they might be feeling and I can create stories and characters and arcs, I don't have to have it feel like when I put out an album I'm just giving tabloids ammunition and stuff," she detailed.

"Evermore" just confirmed that the said new style is possible.

She said releasing the newest album provided her a "quiet conclusion and this weird serenity of we did what we set out to do." Swift is optimistic that a new future has opened up for her with her new style, and she's beyond happy of achieving that.

Taylor Swift and "Marjorie"

Included in the "Evermore" album is the song "Marjorie," which has now garnered massive praises from those who were able to hear it.

Apparently, "Marjorie" is her her tribute to her late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay.

According to the Rolling Stone magazine, the song certainly acted as the centerpiece of an already stunning album.

It can also be described as the song that ties up all Swift's favorite stories of love, death and grief.

"It's one of the best things she's ever done," the magazine said. Swift showed that she is a master storyteller with this one.

Fans expressed their respect and love for the song. Many were enamored by the fact at the end of the video of the song, a line can be read "backing vocals by Marjorie Finlay." As reported by Republic World, fans cannot believe how such a small but genius art can immortalize someone.

