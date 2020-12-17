Ellen DeGeneres' COVID-19 recovery has not been easy, especially after she discovered one alarming symptom.

On December 16, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host posted a video on Twitter to give her fans "a little update" about her health.

In the clip, she thanked everyone for their support before disclosing that she has been doing good. However, she admitted suffering from a surprising coronavirus symptom.

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad," the 62-year-old comedian revealed.

The sudden occurrence of the symptom came after Ellen divulged for the first time that she tested positive for COVID-19.

After the announcement, the show's team immediately informed those people who came in close contact with her about the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, she assured her fans that she is following the CDC guidelines, including quarantining herself in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she went on.

As of press time, it remains unknown whether Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, also contracted the disease.

Ellen DeGeneres' COVID-19 Diagnosis Affects Her Show Again

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" began filming in October 2020 after halting their production due to the coronavirus pandemic. This made the show one of the first TV programs to return amid the health crisis.

The production restarted without in-studio audience. Rather, Ellen's team opted to have a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests to practice social distancing.

For instance, on October 28, only 40 fans filled the studio that originally holds 300 audience members.

Its ratings also decreased so much compared to the past years. For this year, Nielsen figures reported that DeGeneres' monologue during the Season 18 opening only invited a few percentages of real-time audience, per USA Today.

Cinema Blend also compared the current show's status to the season premiere in 2019. According to the news outlet's data, the show experienced a 38 percent rating drop for same-day viewing.

Now, due to her COVID-19 admission, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" canceled its filming, which is expected to affect the ratings again.

Last week, a spokesperson of Telepictures informed People about the show's postponement.

"Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January," the representative revealed.

DeGeneres' Fans Show Support Despite Criticisms

While other people continue to slam her, other users chose to offer her support this time.

One fan joked, "Ellen, get well soon and recover quickly. Now I stand in front of the wardrobe every morning again and don't know what to wear. I'm missing your daily blazer, shirt and pants combinations that I can take on the next day."

"So glad you're feeling better !! Hoping your back gets better soon too !! And I hope @portiaderossi is well also !! Sending well wishes & lots of love your way !! Miss y'all !!" another fan added.

