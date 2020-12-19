To say the royal palace does not like "The Crown," which is supposed to be based on real-life palace events, is an understatement. They abhor it, with one royal expert claiming most of the content of its fourth season to be pure lies.

"The Crown" is shocking for royal expert Nick Bullen. Given the extent of his knowledge about the British royal family, he is surprised at how the monacrhy is being depicted in the Netflix series even though it is touted as true-to-life.

"The Crown" Netflix Show a 'Travesty'

The co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV called the highly watched series, which traces the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a "travesty" (via Fox News).

"I really think it's somewhat of a travesty in my honest opinion," he told Fox News. "The fabrication is quite unbelievable. Look, clearly it's based on real people and some of those events happened, but the gaps in between aren't based on fact."

Even though most historical dramas would have critics, this is one of those that has truly been dissected since its 2016 premiere--probably because the family it is covering remains alive to disprove some of the storylines.

Although the show has constantly been criticized for its dramatic interpretations of the royal family, the current fourth season is certainly the most contentious because it triggered the most number of debates and headlines. Not to mention that it revolves around one of the most popular royals that became a household name across the world: Princess Diana.

"The Crown" Season 4 and its Lies

"The Crown" Season 4 is set in the '80s and focuses on the widely publicized and tumultous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It also simultaenously focused the highly regarded tenure of the Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which transformed and divided Britain for 11 years.

Diana passed away in 1997 at just the tender age of 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash, as she tried to escape from the paparazzi. Thatcher, on the other hand, died in 2013 at age 87.

But while both cannot dispute how they are portrayed, remaining palace members (i.e Princess Diana's family!) and experts can, because they are the ones who truly know what happened.

"I think that's why so many people were shocked by it and even Britain's culture minister was asking for a disclaimer," Bullen shared. "I think people need to understand that this is drama much of what you saw probably never happened."

"The Crown" Induces Hate?

Bullen also explained that various sources who work in the royal household and know the ins and outs of the palace have told him that they're "really appalled" at how Charles, 72, is being depicted on the show.

The series make good drama, but it is literally causing some trouble. He shared how the palace had to restrict comments on the Twitter page for the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall because many fans of the show cannot resist in posting abusive and hateful comments.

According to an earlier report by Vanity Fair, royal expert Hugo Vickers expressed serious frustrattion by how Prince Charles is being portrayed and called it a disgrace.

"They always liked to portray him as a kind of wimp. This time, though, he's not only portrayed as a wimp, but also as a very angry, unpleasant person yelling at his wife, ..." Vickerssaid. "Some of the looks he gives Diana, you begin to wonder whether in the next season we're going to catch him conspiring to have her murdered in a tunnel in Paris, or something ghastly."

Viewers cannot be faulted for being angry at Prince Charles, since they have only watched the show. "The Crown" cast is unbelievably good in portraying their respective roles, too.

