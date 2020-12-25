Just when the whole world is celebrating the Yuletide season, CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared the devastating news about the passing of his 9-month-old daughter, Francesca.

In a tweet, the 31-year-old political reporter revealed that he and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, lost their daughter due to cancer.

We’re heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad. There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love.



Francesca we love you. https://t.co/OGml2nZ12H — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 25, 2020

Andrew Kaczynski's Obituary Describes Bean as an "Outgoing and Curious Baby

Moreover, in an obituary posted on their page TeamBeans, the couple described their daughter as an "outgoing, bold and curious baby" who is generous to give everyone her smile despite her illness.

"Her many smiles sent a thrill through the world. She was so generous with them, even when most of the smiles back were covered by masks and even when she faced challenges that would scare an adult, like a cancer diagnosis or being born with hearing loss," Kaczynski wrote.

Following the tragic news, fellow journalist and Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly sent her condolences as she prayed for the healing of the couple.

"Andrew - I can only imagine what you and Rachel are feeling today. Francesca's love will be with you always and - with time - you will heal. Praying for you and your family. -Megyn."

In addition, The New York Times' White House correspondent Maggie Haberman expressed her support for Kaczynski and wife: "Your loss is devastating. We are all sending you and Rachel so much love and support."

Andrew Kaczynski's Daughter Was Diagnosed With Rare Brain Tumor

Born on March 11, Andrew Kaczynski's daughter suffered from a "a rare and aggressive brain tumor typically seen in children under the age of 3," according to their donation page.

Following various tests and a series of brain surgeries on her daughter, the Ohio-born reporter continuously shared updates about Francesca.

In September, the CNN reporter tweeted that her daughter was already back in their home and that they were "confident" their little bean will get through her illness.

Unfortunately, just days before Christmas, Bean was on life support after developing a "terrible fungal infection."

At the time, the couple asked their followers to "spare a prayer" for their daughter as their family hoped for a Christmas miracle.

