Hilaria Baldwin is taking her revenge to the next level amid her holiday card feud with Amy Schumer.

Over her Instagram, the fitness and wellness expert trolled the blonde beauty by sharing a 2015 photo featuring the stand-up comedian during her Season 3 premiere party for "Inside Amy Schumer."

Interestingly, the American-Spanish bombshell photoshopped her head over Schumer's co-star and fellow comedian Bridget Everett, while Alec Baldwin's head was superimposed over Jessi Klein's pregnant body.

The Yoga Vida co-founder then thanked the New York-born actress for being part of their "pregnancy announcement" and teased his husband that she and Amy are part of his new journey.

"Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child... thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I've done enough. Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It's ok, Amy and I've got all your cravings covered, honey," the caption reads on Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram.

Amy Schumer's Savage Photo

Just days before the holidays, the 39-year-old comedian faced a ton of backlash after re-posting a photo of Alec Baldwin's wife as she cradled her three-month-old son, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, while donning a black two piece.

In the now-deleted post, the "Trainwreck" actress jokingly pretended to be the fitness expert by sharing her postpartum photo as she greeted her 10.3 million followers for the Yuletide season.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," Schumer's caption reads.

Shortly after, Hilaria reacted after sharing that she felt attacked by internet trolls for her post-pregnancy body.

In the clip, she explained that she appreciates Schumer's banters and loves making fun of herself too, but she was concerned after it was "getting into a place of body-shaming."

"After many people reached out to me, I decided to respond to the whole photo with Edu being made into a joke thing," she captioned, adding "Love a good joke - don't think this should have been such a big deal. I'm still 50/50 on whether I should respond, but as we see, I decided to. I'm an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity ... which, let's all remember, includes everyone. Xoxo, a very tired and cold mother."

The "Snatched" actress quickly reached out to the comments section and apologized over her action.

The 36-year-old mom has been updating her followers during her pregnancy and post-pregnancy journey, showing off her exercise routines and meal diets.

Aside from Edu, Hilaria Baldwin's children are Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Shock: Tay-Tay Removed From Popular Nashville Mural Just Weeks After 'Evermore' Hit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles