All Elite Wrestling (AEW) delivered a heartbreaking news on Sunday as it confirmed Brodie Lee's death in a statement.

On Twitter, AEW announced the passing of Lee, whose real name is Jon Huber, at the age of 41.

On the other hand, WWE--where Lee starred in first before moving to AEW this 2020--made an obituary and recalled how the wrestliong star started his career. WWE looked back and mentioned that Lee began to conquer the ring after debuting in NXT.

Initially, the wrestler got more spotlight through The Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan.

From there, the trio garnered successe--both as a team and as individuals.

"As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos," the statement frpm the WWE read.

"WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans."

Meanwhile, Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, revealed on her Instagram account the real reason behind his passing.

Per the matriarch, the 41-year-old former professional wrestler spent his last days battling against a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Despite Brodie Lee's death, she still took her time to thank Mayo Clinic's team who helped her and her husband until the end. Amanda also thanked the All Elite Wrestling and its central members for treating them as a family.

"I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them," she ended the post.

Before joining AEW as Brodie Lee, he served WWE as Luke Harper for years before leaving in 2019. He then stopped competing in October 2020.

WWE, AEW, Fans Mourn

Brodie Lee's death shocked not only his family but his colleagues and fans, as well.

Soon after news of his death surfaced, people began posting several heartwarming messages online.

Hulk Hogan said, "Totally devastated over the loss of Jon" Luke/Brodie",such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH."

Triple H also remembered Lee as a "better human being, husband, and father."

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy posted a throwback picture of him with the late wrestler during his birthday and penned a heart-wrenching message for him.

"I'm shattered over Brodie's passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend," he captioned the post.

