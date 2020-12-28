People went through a lot this 2020. Unfortunately, not even the entertainment scene was able to escape the horrors brought upon by the year--from shocking celebrity deaths to the effects of COVID-19 to the industry.

While people always want to read positive top entertainment news, all news outlets have covered the most heart-wrenching celebrity updates this year. Some of the biggest ones are as follows:

Kobe Bryant's Death

The biggest among the top news stories of 2020 occurred a few weeks after people welcomed New Year.

On January 26, Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers boarded a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

After passing over Boyle Heights, the aircraft crashed from 1,700 feet, causing the tragic Calabasas plane accident.

The accident, unfortunately, caused Kobe Bryant's death and claimed the other passengers' lives, as well.

Tom Hanks Tests Positive for COVID-19!

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic left the biggest stars anxious and sick, including Tom Hanks.

The actor first revealed on Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the virus while recording pre-production work on a Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis Presley in Australia.

Chadwick Boseman's Shocking Passing

While the Marvel Cinematic Studios has been soaring higher than ever, they lost a cornerstone after Chadwick Boseman's death.

On August 28, the actor's official Twitter account delivered the news about his passing, revealing that the actor suffered from Stage IV colon cancer.

Alex Trebek's Cancer Battle

Like Boseman, Trebek also lost his battle against the dreaded disease.

In November 2020, the well-renowned "Jeopardy!" host passed away due to Stage IV pancreatic cancer. His death came over a year after learning his diagnosis for the first time in March 2019.

"Iron Man" Star Also Suffers From Cancer

Another cancer victim, Jeff Bridges, who popularly played the role of Obadiah Stane in the "Iron Man" franchise, revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Simon Cowell Nearly Became Bed-Ridden

Simon Cowell's injury became a hot topic this 2020, and he is still taking his time to recover from it.

The "America's Got Talent" judge underwent a six-hour operation after falling from an electric bike. Currently, he has a brace and metal rod in his back to support his body as he tries to recover quickly.

Naya Rivera's Tragic Drowning Incident

One of the biggest mysteries this year yet is the death of "Glee" star Naya Rivera.

On July 8, Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, California after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son. A few days later, her dead body was found in the same lake during the recovery process.

Prince Charles' COVID-19

What worse could have happened if Prince Charles experienced more alarming symptoms after contracting COVID-19?

While the pandemic began crippling down the world's economy, the British heir to the throne became a victim of it, causing people to be concerned about the monarchy's future.

During the first wave of the pandemic in March, the Clarence House announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

Diego Maradona a Victim of Manslaughter?

Until now, Diego Maradona's death continues to puzzle people, as authorities are considering a foul play was involved in his passing.

After Sebastian Sanchi announced that Maradona died due to a heart attack, Argentine authorities raided the home and clinic of the late World Cup superstar's doctor.

The daily La Nacion newspaper's sources revealed that the authorities began the search inside Dr. Leopoldo Luque's properties for a possible "culpable homicide" case.

Johnny Depp's Defeat Against The Sun

One of the noisiest news this year is the unexpected defeat of Depp against The Sun. After a few weeks of legal showdown, the actor unfortunately lost his libel case against the newspaper.

Next month, he will be standing inside the court again for the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

