It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really headed to splitville to start off 2021.

For months, the power couple have been plagued by rumors about their fallout--starting from Kanye West's tweets and confession during and after his first presidential rally.

Is Kim Kardashian Filing for Divorce?

Now, it appears that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is fed up and "done" with their marital drama and wanted to end her six year marriage with the Grammy Award winner.

According to Page Six, the SKIMS founder is seeking to file for a divorce and is hiring the divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, to handle the legal steps with the award winning rapper.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," a source told the outlet.

In addition, the 40-year-old reality star has not been spotted wearing her $4 million 20-carat wedding ring.

Amid the speculations about their divorce, multiple reports previously mentioned that the mother-of-four and West spent the holidays apart. Apparently, Ye was at his Wyoming ranch, while Kim K was with her family.

At the time, People cited that the couple were "very much living separate lives."

Both the "KUWTK" star and the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker are focused on their work and upcoming projects.

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don't overlap much," the source furthered.

Kanye West Can't Stand the Kardashian-Jenner Clan

On the other hand, an insider revealed to Page Six that the iconic rapper wanted to break free from the over-the-top lifestyle of the famous KarJen family: "Is completely over the entire family ... He wants nothing to do with them."

It is not a secret that the "Heartless" rapper has a complicated relationship with some of his wife's family members, including her momager, Kris Jenner.

In a 2017 report by People, a source revealed that the two had a "huge blow up" due to the "Jesus Is King" singer's "erratic behavior" that is affecting "her daughter's brand."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Marital Woes

On top of his relationship with the Kardashians, TMZ pointed out that in the last half of 2020, the couple were in "deep trouble" but attempted to fix their marriage.

However, it seems that Kim Kardashian has made up her mind through the help of her divorce lawyer.

