Stella Tennant's cause of death has finally been revealed by her family, and it is undoubtedly painful and tragic.

Just five days after her birthday, news broke that the 50-year-old British stunner was found dead at her Scottish Borders home. At the time, the devastating news was confirmed by her family, saying that she passed away on December 22.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020...Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date," the statement reads, as obtained by BBC.

Stella Tennant's Cause of Death

Now, as confirmed by Stella Tennant's family to The Telegraph, the aristocratic model took her own life.

In a statement, they thanked the overwhelming "sympathy and support" for the British supermodel, who they described as a "beautiful and sensitive" human being.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many," the statement read.

In addition, the family revealed that former Vogue covergirl had been struggling with mental illness that prompted her to take her own life: "Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her."

With Stella Tennant's death, they asked the public to give them the "privacy" to mourn for the loss of model and fashion designer.

"In grieving Stella's loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue."

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Stella Tennant

Following the supermodel's tragic death, fashion houses paid tribute to one of the most iconic supermodels who graced countless magazine covers and runways.

Italian luxury fashion company Versace took to their official Twitter account to honor the contribution of Tennant in the industry.

"Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace. Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon," the post read.

Meanwhile, Vogue magazine dedicated an article for the fashion icon titled "A Tribute to Stella Tennant, a Unique Spirit, and My Friend."

During her 30-year career in the fashion industry, Tennant worked with several renowned fashion houses and designers, including Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Burberry and Calvin Klein.

She is known for her aristocratic background, as she was the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford.

