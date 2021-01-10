Hollywood, once again, lost one of its veteran actors after John Reilly passed away. He was 84.

Reilly's daughter confirmed that his father died on Saturday evening. In the Instagram post shared by Caitlin Reilly, she said that the "brightest light in the world"--John Henry Matthew Reilly, aka Jack--has gone out.

"I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I'm so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye," she captioned a throwback photo of her and the actor.

Caitlin also admitted that she does not know what to do now that the actor has died.

Despite that, she assured herself that her father will continuously look after her.

The post, which now has over 80,000 likes, garnered heartwarming tributes from the fans of the "Passions Vet" star.

One fan said, "the definition of good man. the way he took care of your mom, your sisters and you. I am so sorry and I love you forever. so much love to your family. X"

"Oh Caitlin, I am so sorry. I know how much you loved him. May he Rest In Peace. Godspeed," another one added.

John Reilly's cause of death remains unknown, per Deadline. Still, his contributions to the film and TV industry will forever be remembered.

John Reilly's Movies, Series

Reilly received greater spotlight for his roles in "General Hospital" and "Sunset Beach." But he actually had a long list of projects he shared with his supporters.

Before rising to fame, he first started to receive guest starring roles in the mid-1960s. Among his first projects includes, "Gunsmoke" and "Death Valley Days."

Reilly then received his big break when he became the successor of John Colenback in "As the World Turns." He played the role of Dr. Dan Stewart from 1974 before leaving the franchise in 1976.

In 1984, he joined the award-winning soap opera "General Hospital" as Sean Donely. His stint in the series lasted for over 11 years.

Despite letting go of the show, the actor still scored a number of series and movies afterward. He expanded his career by voicing Hawkeye in the animated series of "Iron Man" and playing Kelly Taylor's father on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

As a "General Hospital" alum, he joined its spinoff "General Hospital: Night Shift" and reprised his role as Donely.

